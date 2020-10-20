1 XOF to SBD - Convert CFA Francs to Solomon Islander Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.01367906 Solomon Islander Dollars

1 SBD = 73.1044 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Solomon Islander Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Solomon Islander Dollar

xof
XOF
sbd
SBD
1 XOF0.0136791 SBD
5 XOF0.0683953 SBD
10 XOF0.136791 SBD
25 XOF0.341976 SBD
50 XOF0.683953 SBD
100 XOF1.36791 SBD
500 XOF6.83953 SBD
1,000 XOF13.6791 SBD
5,000 XOF68.3953 SBD
10,000 XOF136.791 SBD

Convert Solomon Islander Dollar to CFA Franc

sbd
SBD
xof
XOF
1 SBD73.1044 XOF
5 SBD365.522 XOF
10 SBD731.044 XOF
25 SBD1,827.61 XOF
50 SBD3,655.22 XOF
100 SBD7,310.44 XOF
500 SBD36,552.2 XOF
1,000 SBD73,104.4 XOF
5,000 SBD365,522 XOF
10,000 SBD731,044 XOF

XOF to SBD Chart

1 XOF = 0 SBD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Solomon Islander Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0138210.014057
Low
0.0134450.013423
Average
0.0136460.013676
Volatility
0.79%0.81%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
sbd

SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.

More Solomon Islander Dollar info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings