1 CFA Franc =
0.0059989929 Qatari Rials
1 QAR = 166.695 XOF
XOF
QAR
|1 XOF
|0.00599899 QAR
|5 XOF
|0.029995 QAR
|10 XOF
|0.0599899 QAR
|25 XOF
|0.149975 QAR
|50 XOF
|0.29995 QAR
|100 XOF
|0.599899 QAR
|500 XOF
|2.9995 QAR
|1,000 XOF
|5.99899 QAR
|5,000 XOF
|29.995 QAR
|10,000 XOF
|59.9899 QAR
1 XOF = 0 QAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0060524
|0.0060524
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0059266
|0.0058937
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0059696
|0.0059743
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
