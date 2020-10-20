1 XOF to MUR - Convert CFA Francs to Mauritian Rupees

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.077609059 Mauritian Rupees

1 MUR = 12.8851 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Mauritian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:37 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Mauritian Rupee

xof
XOF
mur
MUR
1 XOF0.0776091 MUR
5 XOF0.388045 MUR
10 XOF0.776091 MUR
25 XOF1.94023 MUR
50 XOF3.88045 MUR
100 XOF7.76091 MUR
500 XOF38.8045 MUR
1,000 XOF77.6091 MUR
5,000 XOF388.045 MUR
10,000 XOF776.091 MUR

Convert Mauritian Rupee to CFA Franc

mur
MUR
xof
XOF
1 MUR12.8851 XOF
5 MUR64.4255 XOF
10 MUR128.851 XOF
25 MUR322.127 XOF
50 MUR644.255 XOF
100 MUR1,288.51 XOF
500 MUR6,442.55 XOF
1,000 MUR12,885.1 XOF
5,000 MUR64,425.5 XOF
10,000 MUR128,851 XOF

XOF to MUR Chart

1 XOF = 0 MUR

1 CFA Franc to Mauritian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0771930.077951
Low
0.0751960.075196
Average
0.0764370.076112
Volatility
0.64%0.64%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

