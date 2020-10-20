1 XOF to GIP - Convert CFA Francs to Gibraltar Pounds

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0012902985 Gibraltar Pounds

1 GIP = 775.014 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Gibraltar Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:57 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Gibraltar Pound

xof
XOF
gip
GIP
1 XOF0.0012903 GIP
5 XOF0.00645149 GIP
10 XOF0.012903 GIP
25 XOF0.0322575 GIP
50 XOF0.0645149 GIP
100 XOF0.12903 GIP
500 XOF0.645149 GIP
1,000 XOF1.2903 GIP
5,000 XOF6.45149 GIP
10,000 XOF12.903 GIP

Convert Gibraltar Pound to CFA Franc

gip
GIP
xof
XOF
1 GIP775.014 XOF
5 GIP3,875.07 XOF
10 GIP7,750.14 XOF
25 GIP19,375.4 XOF
50 GIP38,750.7 XOF
100 GIP77,501.4 XOF
500 GIP387,507 XOF
1,000 GIP775,014 XOF
5,000 GIP3,875,070 XOF
10,000 GIP7,750,140 XOF

XOF to GIP Chart

1 XOF = 0 GIP

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Gibraltar Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00129880.0013151
Low
0.00128350.0012835
Average
0.00129100.0013006
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

