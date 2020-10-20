1 XOF to GEL - Convert CFA Francs to Georgian Lari

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0045991821 Georgian Lari

1 GEL = 217.430 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Georgian Lari conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:47 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Georgian Lari

xof
XOF
gel
GEL
1 XOF0.00459918 GEL
5 XOF0.0229959 GEL
10 XOF0.0459918 GEL
25 XOF0.11498 GEL
50 XOF0.229959 GEL
100 XOF0.459918 GEL
500 XOF2.29959 GEL
1,000 XOF4.59918 GEL
5,000 XOF22.9959 GEL
10,000 XOF45.9918 GEL

Convert Georgian Lari to CFA Franc

gel
GEL
xof
XOF
1 GEL217.43 XOF
5 GEL1,087.15 XOF
10 GEL2,174.3 XOF
25 GEL5,435.75 XOF
50 GEL10,871.5 XOF
100 GEL21,743 XOF
500 GEL108,715 XOF
1,000 GEL217,430 XOF
5,000 GEL1,087,150 XOF
10,000 GEL2,174,300 XOF

XOF to GEL Chart

1 XOF = 0 GEL

1 CFA Franc to Georgian Lari stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00472260.0047226
Low
0.00456210.0043190
Average
0.00463390.0045021
Volatility
0.74%0.64%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

gel

GEL - Georgian Lari

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.

