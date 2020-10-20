1 XOF to BND - Convert CFA Francs to Bruneian Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0022285409 Bruneian Dollars

1 BND = 448.724 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Bruneian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:46 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Bruneian Dollar

xof
XOF
bnd
BND
1 XOF0.00222854 BND
5 XOF0.0111427 BND
10 XOF0.0222854 BND
25 XOF0.0557135 BND
50 XOF0.111427 BND
100 XOF0.222854 BND
500 XOF1.11427 BND
1,000 XOF2.22854 BND
5,000 XOF11.1427 BND
10,000 XOF22.2854 BND

Convert Bruneian Dollar to CFA Franc

bnd
BND
xof
XOF
1 BND448.724 XOF
5 BND2,243.62 XOF
10 BND4,487.24 XOF
25 BND11,218.1 XOF
50 BND22,436.2 XOF
100 BND44,872.4 XOF
500 BND224,362 XOF
1,000 BND448,724 XOF
5,000 BND2,243,620 XOF
10,000 BND4,487,240 XOF

XOF to BND Chart

1 XOF = 0 BND

1 CFA Franc to Bruneian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00223720.0022383
Low
0.00220840.0022080
Average
0.00221870.0022217
Volatility
0.16%0.15%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

