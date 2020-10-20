1 CFA Franc =
0.0022285409 Bruneian Dollars
1 BND = 448.724 XOF
XOF
BND
|1 XOF
|0.00222854 BND
|5 XOF
|0.0111427 BND
|10 XOF
|0.0222854 BND
|25 XOF
|0.0557135 BND
|50 XOF
|0.111427 BND
|100 XOF
|0.222854 BND
|500 XOF
|1.11427 BND
|1,000 XOF
|2.22854 BND
|5,000 XOF
|11.1427 BND
|10,000 XOF
|22.2854 BND
1 XOF = 0 BND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0022372
|0.0022383
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0022084
|0.0022080
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0022187
|0.0022217
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.16%
|0.15%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.More Bruneian Dollar info
