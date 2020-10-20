1 XOF to ANG - Convert CFA Francs to Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0029494047 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 ANG = 339.051 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:45 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Dutch Guilder

xof
XOF
ang
ANG
1 XOF0.0029494 ANG
5 XOF0.014747 ANG
10 XOF0.029494 ANG
25 XOF0.0737351 ANG
50 XOF0.14747 ANG
100 XOF0.29494 ANG
500 XOF1.4747 ANG
1,000 XOF2.9494 ANG
5,000 XOF14.747 ANG
10,000 XOF29.494 ANG

Convert Dutch Guilder to CFA Franc

ang
ANG
xof
XOF
1 ANG339.051 XOF
5 ANG1,695.26 XOF
10 ANG3,390.51 XOF
25 ANG8,476.29 XOF
50 ANG16,952.6 XOF
100 ANG33,905.1 XOF
500 ANG169,526 XOF
1,000 ANG339,051 XOF
5,000 ANG1,695,260 XOF
10,000 ANG3,390,510 XOF

XOF to ANG Chart

1 XOF = 0 ANG

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00298190.0029819
Low
0.00291440.0029019
Average
0.00293700.0029387
Volatility
0.35%0.31%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
ang

ANG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

More Dutch Guilder info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings