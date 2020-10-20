1 WST to TND - Convert Samoan Tala to Tunisian Dinars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

1.1403067 Tunisian Dinars

1 TND = 0.876957 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Tunisian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:49 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Tunisian Dinar

wst
WST
tnd
TND
1 WST1.14031 TND
5 WST5.70153 TND
10 WST11.4031 TND
25 WST28.5077 TND
50 WST57.0153 TND
100 WST114.031 TND
500 WST570.153 TND
1,000 WST1,140.31 TND
5,000 WST5,701.53 TND
10,000 WST11,403.1 TND

Convert Tunisian Dinar to Samoan Tala

tnd
TND
wst
WST
1 TND0.876957 WST
5 TND4.38479 WST
10 TND8.76957 WST
25 TND21.9239 WST
50 TND43.8479 WST
100 TND87.6957 WST
500 TND438.479 WST
1,000 TND876.957 WST
5,000 TND4,384.79 WST
10,000 TND8,769.57 WST

WST to TND Chart

1 WST = 0 TND

1 Samoan Tala to Tunisian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.15251.1732
Low
1.13481.1245
Average
1.14561.1413
Volatility
0.42%0.76%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

tnd

TND - Tunisian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisian Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisian Dinars is TND. The currency symbol is د.ت.

