1 WST to BBD - Convert Samoan Tala to Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.73024627 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

1 BBD = 1.36940 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:44 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

wst
WST
bbd
BBD
1 WST0.730246 BBD
5 WST3.65123 BBD
10 WST7.30246 BBD
25 WST18.2562 BBD
50 WST36.5123 BBD
100 WST73.0246 BBD
500 WST365.123 BBD
1,000 WST730.246 BBD
5,000 WST3,651.23 BBD
10,000 WST7,302.46 BBD

Convert Barbadian or Bajan Dollar to Samoan Tala

bbd
BBD
wst
WST
1 BBD1.3694 WST
5 BBD6.84701 WST
10 BBD13.694 WST
25 BBD34.235 WST
50 BBD68.4701 WST
100 BBD136.94 WST
500 BBD684.701 WST
1,000 BBD1,369.4 WST
5,000 BBD6,847.01 WST
10,000 BBD13,694 WST

WST to BBD Chart

1 WST = 0 BBD

1 Samoan Tala to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.735400.74568
Low
0.727810.71786
Average
0.732120.72954
Volatility
0.25%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

bbd

BBD - Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.

