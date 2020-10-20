1 QAR to UZS - Convert Qatari Rials to Uzbekistani Sums

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

3,444.9728 Uzbekistani Sums

1 UZS = 0.000290278 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Uzbekistani Som conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:03 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Uzbekistani Som

qar
QAR
uzs
UZS
1 QAR3,444.97 UZS
5 QAR17,224.9 UZS
10 QAR34,449.7 UZS
25 QAR86,124.3 UZS
50 QAR172,249 UZS
100 QAR344,497 UZS
500 QAR1,722,490 UZS
1,000 QAR3,444,970 UZS
5,000 QAR17,224,900 UZS
10,000 QAR34,449,700 UZS

Convert Uzbekistani Som to Qatari Riyal

uzs
UZS
qar
QAR
1 UZS0.000290278 QAR
5 UZS0.00145139 QAR
10 UZS0.00290278 QAR
25 UZS0.00725695 QAR
50 UZS0.0145139 QAR
100 UZS0.0290278 QAR
500 UZS0.145139 QAR
1,000 UZS0.290278 QAR
5,000 UZS1.45139 QAR
10,000 UZS2.90278 QAR

QAR to UZS Chart

1 QAR = 0 UZS

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Uzbekistani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3,480.93,503.7
Low
3,445.63,445.6
Average
3,465.33,476.3
Volatility
0.25%0.25%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
uzs

UZS - Uzbekistani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.

More Uzbekistani Som info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings