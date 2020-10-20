1 QAR to SDG - Convert Qatari Rials to Sudanese Pounds

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

165.10377 Sudanese Pounds

1 SDG = 0.00605680 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Sudanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:11 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Sudanese Pound

qar
QAR
sdg
SDG
1 QAR165.104 SDG
5 QAR825.519 SDG
10 QAR1,651.04 SDG
25 QAR4,127.59 SDG
50 QAR8,255.19 SDG
100 QAR16,510.4 SDG
500 QAR82,551.9 SDG
1,000 QAR165,104 SDG
5,000 QAR825,519 SDG
10,000 QAR1,651,040 SDG

Convert Sudanese Pound to Qatari Riyal

sdg
SDG
qar
QAR
1 SDG0.0060568 QAR
5 SDG0.030284 QAR
10 SDG0.060568 QAR
25 SDG0.15142 QAR
50 SDG0.30284 QAR
100 SDG0.60568 QAR
500 SDG3.0284 QAR
1,000 SDG6.0568 QAR
5,000 SDG30.284 QAR
10,000 SDG60.568 QAR

QAR to SDG Chart

1 QAR = 0 SDG

1 Qatari Riyal to Sudanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
165.12165.13
Low
160.83156.75
Average
163.29163.17
Volatility
1.03%0.97%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sdg

SDG - Sudanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..

