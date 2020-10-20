1 QAR to MGA - Convert Qatari Rials to Malagasy Ariary

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

1,231.7006 Malagasy Ariary

1 MGA = 0.000811886 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Malagasy Ariary conversion Last updated Jul 9, 2024, 03:40 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Malagasy Ariary

qar
QAR
mga
MGA
1 QAR1,231.7 MGA
5 QAR6,158.5 MGA
10 QAR12,317 MGA
25 QAR30,792.5 MGA
50 QAR61,585 MGA
100 QAR123,170 MGA
500 QAR615,850 MGA
1,000 QAR1,231,700 MGA
5,000 QAR6,158,500 MGA
10,000 QAR12,317,000 MGA

Convert Malagasy Ariary to Qatari Riyal

mga
MGA
qar
QAR
1 MGA0.000811886 QAR
5 MGA0.00405943 QAR
10 MGA0.00811886 QAR
25 MGA0.0202971 QAR
50 MGA0.0405943 QAR
100 MGA0.0811886 QAR
500 MGA0.405943 QAR
1,000 MGA0.811886 QAR
5,000 MGA4.05943 QAR
10,000 MGA8.11886 QAR

1 QAR = 0 MGA

1 Qatari Riyal to Malagasy Ariary stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1,267.51,267.5
Low
1,220.91,193.3
Average
1,230.41,220.8
Volatility
0.88%0.57%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mga

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

, ratings