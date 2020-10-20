1 QAR to GIP - Convert Qatari Rials to Gibraltar Pounds

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.21637866 Gibraltar Pounds

1 GIP = 4.62153 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Qatari Riyal to Gibraltar Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:59 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Gibraltar Pound

qar
QAR
gip
GIP
1 QAR0.216379 GIP
5 QAR1.08189 GIP
10 QAR2.16379 GIP
25 QAR5.40947 GIP
50 QAR10.8189 GIP
100 QAR21.6379 GIP
500 QAR108.189 GIP
1,000 QAR216.379 GIP
5,000 QAR1,081.89 GIP
10,000 QAR2,163.79 GIP

Convert Gibraltar Pound to Qatari Riyal

gip
GIP
qar
QAR
1 GIP4.62153 QAR
5 GIP23.1076 QAR
10 GIP46.2153 QAR
25 GIP115.538 QAR
50 GIP231.076 QAR
100 GIP462.153 QAR
500 GIP2,310.76 QAR
1,000 GIP4,621.53 QAR
5,000 GIP23,107.6 QAR
10,000 GIP46,215.3 QAR

QAR to GIP Chart

1 QAR = 0 GIP

1 Qatari Riyal to Gibraltar Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.217660.22245
Low
0.214460.21446
Average
0.216270.21771
Volatility
0.28%0.30%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

