1 QAR to BTN - Convert Qatari Rials to Bhutanese Ngultrums

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

22.94968 Bhutanese Ngultrums

1 BTN = 0.0435736 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Bhutanese Ngultrum conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:59 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Bhutanese Ngultrum

qar
QAR
btn
BTN
1 QAR22.9497 BTN
5 QAR114.748 BTN
10 QAR229.497 BTN
25 QAR573.742 BTN
50 QAR1,147.48 BTN
100 QAR2,294.97 BTN
500 QAR11,474.8 BTN
1,000 QAR22,949.7 BTN
5,000 QAR114,748 BTN
10,000 QAR229,497 BTN

Convert Bhutanese Ngultrum to Qatari Riyal

btn
BTN
qar
QAR
1 BTN0.0435736 QAR
5 BTN0.217868 QAR
10 BTN0.435736 QAR
25 BTN1.08934 QAR
50 BTN2.17868 QAR
100 BTN4.35736 QAR
500 BTN21.7868 QAR
1,000 BTN43.5736 QAR
5,000 BTN217.868 QAR
10,000 BTN435.736 QAR

QAR to BTN Chart

1 QAR = 0 BTN

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Bhutanese Ngultrum stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
22.97522.985
Low
22.82922.813
Average
22.93422.916
Volatility
0.18%0.13%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

btn

BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..

, ratings