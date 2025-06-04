Zimbabwean Dollar to Sudanese Dinar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
ZWD to SDD Chart

Zimbabwean Dollar to Sudanese Dinar

1 ZWD = 0 SDD

Sep 6, 2025, 03:22 UTC - Sep 6, 2025, 03:22 UTC
ZWD/SDD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

zwd

ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.

SDD - Sudanese Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17168
GBP / EUR1.15272
USD / JPY147.391
GBP / USD1.35062
USD / CHF0.798120
USD / CAD1.38334
EUR / JPY172.695
AUD / USD0.655662

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

