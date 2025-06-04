Salvadoran Colon to Kuwaiti Dinar Exchange Rate Chart
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
SVC to KWD Chart
Salvadoran Colon to Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SVC = 0 KWD
Sep 4, 2025, 21:04 UTC - Sep 4, 2025, 21:04 UTC
SVC/KWD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Currency Information
SVC - Salvadoran Colon
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.More Salvadoran Colon info
KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.More Kuwaiti Dinar info
