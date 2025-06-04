Romanian Leu to Ugandan Shilling Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
ROL to UGX Chart

Romanian Leu to Ugandan Shilling

1 ROL = 0 UGX

Jul 7, 2025, 08:25 UTC - Jul 7, 2025, 08:25 UTC
ROL/UGX close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

ugx

UGX - Ugandan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17392
GBP / EUR1.15813
USD / JPY145.204
GBP / USD1.35955
USD / CHF0.796777
USD / CAD1.36721
EUR / JPY170.457
AUD / USD0.650171

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

