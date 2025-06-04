Japanese Yen to Irish Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConverterenVerzendenGrafiekenMeldingen
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

JPY to IEP Chart

Japanese Yen to Irish Pound

1 JPY = 0 IEP

Sep 2, 2025, 02:11 UTC - Sep 2, 2025, 02:11 UTC
JPY/IEP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

jpy

JPY - Japanese Yen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.

More Japanese Yen info

IEP - Irish Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16974
GBP / EUR1.15656
USD / JPY147.659
GBP / USD1.35287
USD / CHF0.801494
USD / CAD1.37541
EUR / JPY172.723
AUD / USD0.654026

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide