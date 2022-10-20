Finnish Markka to Cardano Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Buy crypto on Kraken

FIM to ADA Chart

Finnish Markka to Cardano

1 FIM = 0 ADA

Jul 7, 2024, 08:23 UTC - Jul 7, 2024, 08:23 UTC
FIM/ADA close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

fim

FIM - Finnish Markka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.

ada

ADA - Cardano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.

More Cardano info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08451
GBP / EUR1.18063
USD / JPY160.720
GBP / USD1.28041
USD / CHF0.895960
USD / CAD1.36410
EUR / JPY174.302
AUD / USD0.675005

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings