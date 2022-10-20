Cypriot Pound to British Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
CYP to GBP Chart

Cypriot Pound to British Pound

1 CYP = 0 GBP

Oct 21, 2024, 11:56 UTC - Oct 21, 2024, 11:56 UTC
CYP/GBP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

gbp

GBP - British Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular British Pound exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for British Pounds is GBP. The currency symbol is £.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08529
GBP / EUR1.19993
USD / JPY149.940
GBP / USD1.30227
USD / CHF0.863931
USD / CAD1.38195
EUR / JPY162.728
AUD / USD0.668714

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

