Swiss Franc to Romanian Leu Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
CHF to ROL Chart

Swiss Franc to Romanian Leu

1 CHF = 0 ROL

Aug 31, 2025, 13:31 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 13:31 UTC
CHF/ROL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16827
GBP / EUR1.15123
USD / JPY147.608
GBP / USD1.34495
USD / CHF0.808530
USD / CAD1.37929
EUR / JPY172.446
AUD / USD0.651465

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

