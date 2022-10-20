Belgian Franc to German Deutsche Mark Exchange Rate Chart

BEF to DEM Chart
Belgian Franc to German Deutsche Mark
1 BEF = 0 DEM
Oct 21, 2024, 12:04 UTC - Oct 21, 2024, 12:04 UTC
BEF/DEM close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.
