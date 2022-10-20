Bangladeshi Taka to Uniswap Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Buy crypto on Kraken

BDT to UNI Chart

Bangladeshi Taka to Uniswap

1 BDT = 0 UNI

Jul 5, 2024, 23:52 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 23:52 UTC
BDT/UNI close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

bdt

BDT - Bangladeshi Taka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.

More Bangladeshi Taka info
uni

UNI - Uniswap

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.

More Uniswap info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08498
GBP / EUR1.18128
USD / JPY160.678
GBP / USD1.28167
USD / CHF0.895520
USD / CAD1.36381
EUR / JPY174.333
AUD / USD0.674715

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings