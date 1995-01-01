lrd
LRD - Liberische dollar

The Liberische dollar is the currency of Liberia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberische dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Liberische dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Liberische dollar Stats

NameLiberische dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

Liberische dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
Liberia

Why are you interested in LRD?

I want to...

Subscribe to LRD email updatesGet LRD rates on my phoneGet a LRD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07464
GBP / EUR1.18038
USD / JPY161.430
GBP / USD1.26849
USD / CHF0.903774
USD / CAD1.36779
EUR / JPY173.480
AUD / USD0.666717

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%