How to Type the British Pound Sign on Keyboard | PC and Mac



Key takeaways

The pound symbol (£) represents the British pound sterling (GBP), one of the world's oldest and most traded currencies.

On Windows, type £ using Shift + 3 (UK keyboard) or Alt + 0163 (US keyboard with numeric keypad).

On Mac, simply press Option + 3 regardless of your keyboard region.

The British pound sign is always placed before the amount with no space (£50), never after or with a space.

Few currencies carry the historical significance and global recognition of the British pound sterling. Whether you're managing international transfers, preparing financial documents, or shopping from UK-based websites, knowing how to type the pound symbol (£) correctly ensures clear communication and properly formatted prices.

In this guide, we'll show you the quickest ways to type the British pound symbol across all your devices, helping you handle GBP transactions with confidence and efficiency.



What is the British pound symbol (£)?

The British pound sign (£) represents the British pound sterling, the official currency of the United Kingdom and several British territories. Its design originates from the Latin word "libra," which referred to weight and balance—reflecting the currency's historical foundation in measuring precious metal values¹.

In international finance and foreign exchange markets, the British pound sterling is identified by the ISO currency code GBP (Great British Pound).



The pound symbol and other currencies

While the £ symbol is most commonly associated with the British pound sterling (GBP), several other currencies also use the word "pound" in their names but typically don't use the £ symbol:

Egyptian pound (EGP) : Uses its own symbol (ج.م) or simply "LE"

Lebanese pound (LBP) : Typically uses the abbreviation "L£" or "LL"

South Sudanese pound (SSP) : Usually abbreviated as "SSP" without a dedicated symbol

Syrian pound (SYP) : Often represented by the abbreviation "LS" or "£S"

Sudanese pound (SDG): Generally written as "SDG" without a specific symbol

The historical connection between these currencies and the British pound comes from colonial influence and past economic relationships, but today they function as entirely separate currencies with different values and exchange rates.







Where does the British pound sign go—before or after the amount?

The pound symbol follows a consistent formatting rule—it's always placed before the amount with no space between:

Correct: £50

Incorrect: 50£ or £ 50

Following this standard ensures your prices are clearly understood in professional and international contexts.



How to type the British pound sign on a Windows PC

Typing the British pound sign on Windows depends on your keyboard layout:

Keyboard shortcuts

UK Keyboard : Press Shift + 3

US Keyboard: Hold down Alt, type 0163 using the numeric keypad, then release the Alt key

Character Map (Alternative Method)

If the shortcuts above don't work for you:

Click on the Start menu, then type "Character Map" and open it Scroll through or search for the "£" symbol Select it, click "Copy," and paste it wherever needed



How to type the British pound sign on a Mac

Typing the pound symbol on Mac is straightforward regardless of your keyboard region:

Press Option + 3

This shortcut works seamlessly on both UK and US Mac keyboard layouts.



How to insert the British pound sign in Microsoft Word or Google Docs

Working on international financial documents or reports that require the British pound symbol? Both Microsoft Word and Google Docs offer straightforward methods to insert the £ sign even if you can't find it on your keyboard.

Microsoft Word

Click on the Insert tab Select Symbol Locate and click "£"

Google Docs

Click Insert Choose Special Characters Type "pound" into the search bar Select the "£" symbol



Typing the British pound sign on mobile devices

On smartphones and tablets:

iOS & Android: Tap and hold the $ key. When the options appear, slide your finger to select the "£" symbol.







Quick British pound symbol reference table

Need the pound symbol fast? Here's a simple reference for typing £ on any platform.

Device/Platform Shortcut/Method UK Keyboard (Windows) Shift + 3 US Keyboard (Windows) Alt + 0163 (numeric keypad) Mac Option + 3 iOS / Android Hold $, select £ Microsoft Word Insert → Symbol → £ Google Docs Insert → Special Characters → £



Troubleshooting tips

Having trouble typing the pound symbol? Here are quick solutions:

Check keyboard layout : Make sure you're using the correct region (English UK vs. English US)

Verify Num Lock : Ensure Num Lock is on when using the Alt + 0163 method

Use Character Map/Viewer : Access these tools through your system if shortcuts fail

Copy-paste option: When all else fails, copy this symbol: £



Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

If you still have some pressing questions about the British Pound, here are a few questions and answers you might find useful.

1. Why can't I type the pound symbol (£) on my keyboard?

If the pound symbol isn't appearing, check your keyboard layout settings. Ensure you're using either the UK layout (Shift + 3) or the numeric keypad method (Alt + 0163) correctly. If you’re still having issues, try using the Windows Character Map or Mac Character Viewer, or simply copy and paste the symbol.

2. Can I use the pound symbol (£) to represent currencies other than British pounds?

No, the pound symbol (£) only represents the British pound sterling. Other currencies with "pound" in their name, such as the Egyptian pound, have their own symbols or currency codes.

3. Where should I put the pound symbol when writing prices?

The pound symbol should always appear before the numerical value without a space (e.g., £20). Never place it after the amount (20£) or with a space (£ 20).

4. How do I type the pound symbol (£) on a smartphone or tablet?

On most mobile keyboards, tap and hold the dollar sign ($) until additional currency symbols appear. Slide your finger to select the pound symbol (£) from the options.







Sending or receiving pounds? Xe makes it simple

Whether you're transferring money to the UK or converting from British pounds to another currency, Xe offers a smarter solution than traditional banks:

Competitive exchange rates : Get more value from your transfers with rates that beat traditional banks

Low, transparent fees : Say goodbye to surprise costs

Global reach : Send money to 190 countries in 130 currencies

Real-time tracking : Keep tabs on your money's journey every step of the way

Expert support: Have questions? Xe's knowledgeable team is ready to assist

Make your next GBP transfer simple and stress-free with Xe.



Citations

¹ History of British Pound - Bank of England - 2022

**The information from this source were taken on April 24, 2025.















The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only.

