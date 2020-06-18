Xe Consumer

Rate Alerts: What Are They, and Why Should You Set One?
March 5, 2024 — 3 min read
What’s the Best Way to Exchange Your Currency for a Trip Abroad?
December 4, 2023 — 4 min read
Currency Exchange 101
September 25, 2023 — 4 min read
Portugal Property Investment: A Guide to Making the Right Choice
August 17, 2023 — 7 min read
Portugal: An Overview for Digital Nomads
August 17, 2023 — 8 min read
Exploring the World of Citizenship by Investment
August 17, 2023 — 7 min read
How to avoid getting scammed when sending money overseas
August 1, 2023 — 4 min read
Paying for Medical School Abroad: A Comprehensive Guide
July 14, 2023 — 7 min read
A Digital Nomad in Italy: Discover the Heart of Europe
March 23, 2023 — 6 min read
The Guide to Greece Digital Nomad Visa and Cost of Living
March 21, 2023 — 6 min read
Cost of Living in Spain for Digital Nomads
March 1, 2023 — 8 min read
Living the Digital Nomad Life: Visas, Jobs, and Community
February 28, 2023 — 7 min read
Mobile Wallets on the Rise: The Future of Payment and Breakdown of Growth per Region
February 15, 2023 — 7 min read
Mobile Money in Africa: Unlocking the Potential of a $1 Trillion Market
February 15, 2023 — 5 min read
Mobile Wallets in India - A Convenient Way to Transact Money
February 15, 2023 — 4 min read
When is it a good time to convert USD to Euro?
January 20, 2023 — 5 min read
What is an IBAN number?
January 19, 2023 — 4 min read
How to wire money with Walmart Money Center
What is crypto currency and how does it work?
How to convert bitcoin into real money
The impact of Queen Elizabeth's death on the US Dollar
January 18, 2023 — 5 min read
How to save money on your next European trip
January 18, 2023 — 6 min read
A guide to sending money to Pakistan (PKR)
What is mobile wallet and why should I use It?
January 18, 2023 — 4 min read
What is the best way to send money to Thailand?
How to close Bank of America account?
What is the Best Way to Send Money to India?
December 16, 2022 — 8 min read
5 Tips for Currency Exchange
February 7, 2022 — 3 min read
Identifying Types of Fraud/Scams
January 25, 2022 — 4 min read
Why Do Currencies Fluctuate
January 20, 2022 — 4 min read
Need to Send Money? How to Choose a Provider
January 19, 2022 — 4 min read
How to make an international money transfer with a direct debit
July 16, 2021 — 3 min read
How to send money overseas from your credit/debit card
July 15, 2021 — 3 min read
How to send money overseas from your bank account
July 14, 2021 — 4 min read
Money transfer types: everything to know about cash pickup
July 12, 2021 — 7 min read
Our guide to choosing the right money transfer provider
June 3, 2021 — 8 min read
Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better
April 30, 2021 — 3 min read
How to send money to the United States online
March 30, 2021 — 6 min read
An American expat’s guide to taxes: 2021 edition
March 19, 2021 — 5 min read
Why do we ask for your SSN and other personal details?
March 3, 2021 — 3 min read
Sending money overseas? We’ve improved our money transfers to these countries
February 12, 2021 — 2 min read
Who sets the rates? Common questions about currency exchange rates
February 3, 2021 — 5 min read
Everything to know about taxes when you send money to the Philippines from the United States
February 2, 2021 — 5 min read
Sending a large money transfer to Thailand? What to know about taxes
February 1, 2021 — 5 min read
Money transfer checklist: things to do before making a currency exchange
January 28, 2021 — 5 min read
Why should you exchange money online (rather than in person)?
January 27, 2021 — 6 min read
When is the best time to send money abroad?
January 26, 2021 — 7 min read
How to send money to Thailand from overseas
January 25, 2021 — 4 min read
How to send money to the Philippines from abroad
January 4, 2021 — 6 min read
Why might you use a market order?
December 23, 2020 — 5 min read
How to pay international school costs
December 23, 2020 — 6 min read
When should I make a money transfer?
December 22, 2020 — 10 min read
When should you use a forward contract?
December 22, 2020 — 6 min read
What’s money transfer really about?
December 21, 2020 — 7 min read
The top 5 reasons to set a Rate Alert today
December 21, 2020 — 4 min read
‘Twas a Week Before Christmas
December 18, 2020 — 2 min read
How to get paid as a freelancer (easily and on time)
December 18, 2020 — 8 min read
Repatriation 2021: your guide to moving back home during a pandemic
December 18, 2020 — 8 min read
What to know about receiving a money transfer
December 17, 2020 — 6 min read
What happens to my money during a transfer?
December 16, 2020 — 7 min read
How to send money to PayPal for your payments
December 11, 2020 — 6 min read
What is a Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number?
December 11, 2020 — 6 min read
How long does it take to send money overseas? (With the banks and with other providers)
December 9, 2020 — 9 min read
What’s the average cost of living in Dubai?
December 8, 2020 — 6 min read
Calling the USA from overseas? The US dialing code and how to make phone calls to the States
December 7, 2020 — 4 min read
What is the cost of living in Australia? Our in-depth guide
December 4, 2020 — 9 min read
A guide to paying taxes for Australian expats
December 3, 2020 — 6 min read
How to start freelance writing in 2020: our top tips for success
December 2, 2020 — 8 min read
What is the Mastercard exchange rate, and how will it impact my overseas card payments?
November 27, 2020 — 5 min read
Sorry, they don’t go away! How to repay your student loans when living abroad
November 26, 2020 — 7 min read
How to pay someone with PayPal—and why it's not the best idea for international money transfers
November 18, 2020 — 5 min read
What are BIC/ SWIFT codes, how do you find them, and how do they work?
November 16, 2020 — 7 min read
How to open a bank account in the UAE
November 16, 2020 — 8 min read
What’s the difference between a neobank and a challenger bank?
November 12, 2020 — 6 min read
How to open a bank account in Hong Kong
November 4, 2020 — 5 min read
The ultimate moving abroad checklist (handy for expats!)
November 3, 2020 — 14 min read
What do I need to open a bank account?
November 2, 2020 — 6 min read
Moving to the United Kingdom: our guide for expats
October 30, 2020 — 8 min read
What is remittance?
October 29, 2020 — 5 min read
Sending a money transfer to or from India? Here’s what you need to know about taxes
October 28, 2020 — 4 min read
How to transfer money between banks: popular transfer methods, explained
October 28, 2020 — 10 min read
How to receive money transfers in India
October 27, 2020 — 3 min read
US Election: how would Democratic and Republican victories impact the US dollar?
October 27, 2020 — 3 min read
How to send money to friends and family in India
October 26, 2020 — 4 min read
Money transfer vs. cash pickup: how should you send money overseas?
October 22, 2020 — 5 min read
How expats can save money while living abroad
October 21, 2020 — 6 min read
Give more this Diwali by sending money with Xe
October 20, 2020 — 2 min read
What is the best way to send money to international students?
October 15, 2020 — 7 min read
A guide to US bank fees for wire transfers—and why you should choose online money transfer instead
October 14, 2020 — 5 min read
Send money to Honduras in minutes with Xe
October 12, 2020 — 2 min read
Send money to Guyana with Xe—quickly and easily
October 9, 2020 — 2 min read
What is a wire transfer, and is it the best choice for sending your money?
October 7, 2020 — 5 min read
Living abroad? Here are the 6 best apps for expats
September 30, 2020 — 4 min read
Sending money to Argentina? Here's how our money transfers have improved
Introducing our improved money transfers to the Dominican Republic
How Xe has improved money transfers to Turkey
How Can Xe Help Your Business?
September 28, 2020 — 3 min read
Should you choose Xe or wire transfers to send money abroad?
September 23, 2020 — 4 min read
How Will the US Presidential Election Impact Currency Values?
September 22, 2020 — 3 min read
We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers to Uruguay
September 10, 2020 — 2 min read
Showing 100 of 213