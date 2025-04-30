How to Make a Wire Transfer with HSBC



Key takeaways

HSBC allows you to send money to more than 150 destinations by way of online banking, their mobile app, and at local branches

Understanding HSBC's wire transfer process, costs, and timing can help you avoid unnecessary fees and delays

Xe offers a cost-effective alternative that could save you money on international transfers

Planning to send money internationally with HSBC? With operations spanning 60+ countries, this banking giant offers multiple ways to transfer funds globally, but navigating their wire transfer system can be complex.

This straightforward guide walks you through HSBC's transfer options, fee structures, and typical timelines, while highlighting how money transfer services like Xe might deliver better value for your international payments.







How to wire money with HSBC - transfer options

HSBC offers multiple ways to send wire transfers globally:

Sending via HSBC online banking¹

Follow these simple steps:

Log in to HSBC Online Banking with a Security Code generated from your HSBC Digital or Physical Security Device. Click “Wires” from the Useful Links bar. On the Transfers, Wires, and Bill Pay page, select your HSBC checking or savings account from which you'd like to send funds. In the To section, choose Wires/Real-Time Payments. If this is your first payment to this recipient, click “New Payee”. *When setting up a new wire payee, generate a Transaction Verification Code from your Security Device during the additional security step.* Enter all required payee details, payment amount, and specify when you'd like the payment to be made (immediate, future-dated, or recurring). Carefully review and confirm all your transfer details.

Sending via HSBC mobile app²

HSBC's mobile app provides easy access to wire transfers and the Real-Time Payments (RTP) network:

Ensure your payee is eligible for RTP—you must have previously processed a Bank-to-Bank or Domestic Wire Transfer to that payee, and their bank must participate in the RTP network

Transactions through RTP are limited to: $2,500 per transaction $5,000 daily total



Before sending, verify if your recipient's bank participates in the RTP network.

Sending money in-person

Visit an HSBC branch with valid ID and your recipient’s banking details.

Complete the wire transfer form with help from HSBC staff.



HSBC global transfers vs. SWIFT

HSBC offers two main types of international transfers:

HSBC Global Transfers are designed for HSBC accounts, allowing quick and fee-free transfers between your HSBC accounts globally.

SWIFT Transfers are traditional international wire transfers used to send money to non-HSBC bank accounts.

Information needed for wire transfers

To initiate a wire transfer with HSBC, you’ll need:

Recipient’s full name and address

Recipient’s bank name, address, and SWIFT/BIC code

Recipient’s account number or IBAN

Amount and currency to be transferred

Purpose of the transfer (optional but sometimes required for compliance)







HSBC wire transfer details³

Here’s a quick look at what to expect:

Sending method Currency support Required details Cut-off times Network used Online banking Multiple currencies globally Recipient details, SWIFT/BIC/IBAN Typically 5:45 PM local time HSBC Global Transfers or SWIFT Mobile app Multiple currencies globally Recipient details, SWIFT/BIC/IBAN Typically 5:45 PM local time HSBC Global Transfers or SWIFT In-person (branch) Multiple currencies globally Recipient details, SWIFT/BIC/IBAN, valid ID Branch hours SWIFT



HSBC wire transfer fees⁴

HSBC offers competitive pricing for international wire transfers, with many transactions available without a transfer fee, depending on the currency involved. Here's what you should know:

HSBC wire transfer fees Fee information HSBC transfer fee $0 transfer fee when sending money internationally in over 50 supported currencies. Incoming wire transfers Generally, no fees for receiving wire transfers, but recipient's bank may charge a fee. Intermediary bank fees Possible fees charged by intermediary or correspondent banks involved in the transaction. Exchange rate margin HSBC applies a margin within the provided exchange rate at the time of the transaction (exact percentage not explicitly disclosed; typically between 2–5%).



How long does it take to wire money with HSBC?

HSBC’s wire transfer timelines vary depending on when your transfer is initiated:

Domestic wire transfers

Date of request Date transfer processed Business day, before 5:45 PM ET Same day (may take up to 2 business days to post) Business day, after 5:45 PM ET Next business day (may take up to 2 business days to post) Non-business day Next business day (may take up to 2 business days to post)

International wire transfers

Date of request Date transfer processed Business day, before 5:45 PM ET Same day (may take up to 7 business days to post) Business day, after 5:45 PM ET Next business day (may take up to 7 business days to post) Non-business day Next business day (may take up to 7 business days to post)



Transfer type and typical delivery time

Transfer type Typical delivery time HSBC global transfers Same-day or next-day SWIFT transfers Usually 1–3 business days Transfers initiated after-hours or weekends Processed next business day



When delays might occur

While wire transfers through HSBC are usually straightforward, certain factors can occasionally lead to delays. Being aware of these factors helps you better plan your transfers and minimize disruption.

Incorrect or incomplete recipient details: Even small errors such as typos in the recipient’s name, incorrect IBAN or SWIFT codes, or incomplete bank addresses can significantly delay your transfer. Transfers initiated after cut-off times or on non-business days: HSBC sets specific cut-off times for processing international transfers—typically around 5:45 PM local branch time. Transfers initiated after these times, during weekends, or on bank holidays will usually be processed the following business day, extending the overall delivery time. Compliance checks or additional verification by intermediary banks: International wire transfers must comply with strict regulatory requirements. If your transfer raises any compliance concerns—perhaps due to its amount, destination country, or unusual payment patterns—HSBC or intermediary banks may pause the transfer temporarily to conduct additional security checks Country-specific banking holidays: International transfers involve banks across multiple countries, each with their own public holidays. If any of the involved banks—sender, intermediary, or recipient—are closed for a national or regional holiday, your transfer will remain pending until the banks reopen.







Send money abroad with Xe instead

While HSBC provides global banking services, their international transfers can come with higher exchange rate markups and longer processing times. Xe offers a smarter alternative for your international payments:

Better exchange rates that help your money go further compared to traditional banks

Transparent pricing with all costs clearly shown upfront

Simple transfers through an intuitive online platform and mobile app

Trusted service backed by decades of currency expertise



Compare HSBC’s rates with Xe

Curious how HSBC stacks up against Xe? Use Xe’s convenient comparison tool to see real-time differences in fees and rates:

A quick comparison shows how choosing the right provider can help more of your money reach its destination.



Frequently asked questions

Still have questions about wiring money with HSBC? Here are answers to some common inquiries:

1. What if I provide incorrect information on an HSBC wire transfer?

Transfers with incorrect information may be delayed, rejected, or returned. Contact HSBC immediately to attempt correction or recall.

2. Can HSBC wire transfers be cancelled?

Cancellation may be possible if the transfer has not been processed yet. Act quickly and contact HSBC support as soon as possible.

3. What is the HSBC wire transfer daily limit?

Limits vary based on account type and method used. For example, when sending a payment through the Real-Time Payments Network, you are subject to a transaction limit of $2,500 and a daily limit of $5,000.

Contact HSBC directly or check your online banking limits to confirm specifics.

4. Can I use HSBC Global Transfers with any bank account?

Yes, you can use HSBC Global Money Transfers to send money to both HSBC accounts and non-HSBC accounts in over 200 countries.



Compare your options before your next transfer

From quick family support payments to major international business transfers, moving your money should be on your terms. While HSBC provides established global banking services, today's connected world offers smarter alternatives for sending money abroad.

Before your next international transfer, take a moment to compare your options. The difference in exchange rates, fees, and delivery times between traditional bank wires and specialized services can be substantial. Discover how Xe's focused approach to international payments could help more of your money reach its destination while simplifying the entire process.



The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only. Different currency exchange amounts, currency types, dates, times, and other individual factors will result affect the delivery times of transactions, rates and comparative savings.