Xe Corporate

Xe

Posts by this author

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - July 2024

Xe Corporate

June 28, 2024 3 min read

The Role of ERP in Digital Transformation

Xe Corporate

May 29, 2024 4 min read

2024: The Year of Elections

Xe Corporate

February 14, 2024 5 min read

Send money to business

How can I send money to a business?

Xe Corporate

January 18, 2023 7 min read

Central banks around the world have raised interest rates in the last few months as inflation reaches levels not seen in nearly 40 years.

Recession, inflation and currency exchange – what’s next?

Xe Corporate

December 1, 2022 10 min read

Understanding how the current global currency market works and how major events can affect it. Learn what is driving the price of the currencies you need to transfer.

How does the global currency market work?

Xe Corporate

November 16, 2022 10 min read

Woman on her phone

Know Your Customer (KYC): why we do it and what it means for you

Xe Corporate

September 21, 2022 2 min read

How to Build an FX Risk Management Policy for Your Business

Xe Corporate

May 10, 2022 4 min read

Inflation, Interest Rates and Currency Risk

Xe Corporate

April 12, 2022 4 min read

Businessman checking exchange rates

What are all these FX terms?

Xe Corporate

March 8, 2022 3 min read

How can exchange rate movements affect your business?

Xe Corporate

February 15, 2022 3 min read

Overwhelmed by FX Administration? Xe Can Help

Xe Corporate

February 4, 2022 3 min read

Simplify your processes and integrate Xe Global Business Payments into your business applications

Xe Corporate

November 2, 2021 3 min read

Managing money transfer beneficiaries/recipients on Xe.com

How to manage your money transfer beneficiaries with Xe

Xe Corporate

July 8, 2021 3 min read

Paying overseas suppliers with an international money transfer

How to pay your overseas suppliers quickly, easily and securely

Xe Corporate

July 6, 2021 3 min read

Making an international business payment

Are you understanding all the costs involved in your international business payments?

Xe Corporate

May 6, 2021 3 min read

Viewing changes in the foreign currency markets

Market movements could impact your business—stay on top with Rate Alerts

Xe Corporate

May 4, 2021 3 min read

Signing an electronic contract to make an international payment

How to navigate changing currency markets when buying services from overseas

Xe Corporate

April 29, 2021 3 min read

Cargo container ship in the ocean

How to protect your business’s bottom line when importing from Japan

Xe Corporate

April 27, 2021 3 min read

Meeting with a potential business payments provider

Choosing the right international business payments provider: what should you check for?

Xe Corporate

April 1, 2021 5 min read

Using a spot transfer to send an international business payment

How to make a quick business payment with a spot transfer

Xe Corporate

March 30, 2021 3 min read

Cargo ship in the Port of Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany

How Xe can help your business manage its importing from Germany

Xe Corporate

March 25, 2021 4 min read

Two workers in a manufacturing plant

How can Xe help your manufacturing business with its international payments and FX requirements?

Xe Corporate

March 23, 2021 3 min read

Working with an international payments provider for his business

How to understand what you need from a business international payments provider

Xe Corporate

March 22, 2021 4 min read

Cargo ships in a port with imports from the United States

How Xe can help your business when importing from the United States

Xe Corporate

March 18, 2021 3 min read

Businessman checking exchange rates

How to set up a forward contract and lock in a rate for your business

Xe Corporate

March 17, 2021 3 min read

Two healthcare workers

How businesses in the healthcare & medical industry can improve their FX outcomes with Xe

Xe Corporate

March 12, 2021 3 min read

Getting a quote for an international business payment with Xe

How to get a quote for fast and secure money transfers for your business

Xe Corporate

March 10, 2021 3 min read

Bank of England

What can we expect from the Pound in 2021?

Xe Corporate

February 15, 2021 5 min read

APAC Morning Update - 05/02/21

Xe Corporate

February 5, 2021 2 min read

United States Department of Treasury

What’s in store for the US dollar in 2021?

Xe Corporate

February 5, 2021 5 min read

Man studying financial graphs showing exchange rates

COVID-19 vaccine rollout: how might it impact global currencies?

Xe Corporate

January 12, 2021 3 min read

The White House in Washington DC, United States

The US Election, the Dollar, and the Pound: what’s the forecast?

Xe Corporate

October 13, 2020 4 min read

Woman looking at financial graphs

How FX Providers Can Help Prepare You for Market Motion

Xe Corporate

September 8, 2020 2 min read

Woman shaking business associate's hand

How Do I Make a Referral?

Xe Corporate

September 3, 2020 2 min read

People working in an office together

How Do I Spot an Opportunity?

Xe Corporate

September 3, 2020 3 min read

Two business people having a discussion in the office

Why Partner with Xe?

Xe Corporate

September 2, 2020 3 min read

Businesspeople shaking hands

How to Find the Right FX Provider

Xe Corporate

August 26, 2020 4 min read

Two businessmen examining financial data

Signs Your Foreign Exchange Provider Isn’t Right for You

Xe Corporate

August 19, 2020 3 min read

Colleagues discussing work in the office

Improving Internal Communication to Lower FX Risk

Xe Corporate

August 11, 2020 3 min read

Overhead shot of people standing in a circle

An Introduction to Xe's Products and Services for Businesses

Xe Corporate

August 5, 2020 3 min read

Two businesspeople having a discussion

When Dealing with Foreign Exchange, Don’t Forget About Compliance

Xe Corporate

July 30, 2020 4 min read

Overwhelmed by FX Administration? Your Provider Can Help With That

Xe Corporate

June 23, 2020 4 min read

How Can Your Business Address FX Risk?

Xe Corporate

June 17, 2020 3 min read

FX Risk: It’s Not Just About the Exchange Rates

Xe Corporate

June 10, 2020 4 min read

How Can I Get the Best Exchange Rate for My Money Transfer?

Xe Corporate

June 8, 2020 4 min read

Do You Know Your Business’s Foreign Exchange Risks?

Xe Corporate

May 27, 2020 4 min read

Why FX Risk Management is Crucial for Your Organization

Xe Corporate

May 22, 2020 5 min read

What Should You Do if You’ve Fallen Victim to an Online Scam?

Xe Corporate

May 18, 2020 5 min read

Be Aware of These COVID-19 Online Scams

Xe Corporate

April 3, 2020 7 min read

How to Recognize and Avoid Online Fraud Attempts

Xe Corporate

April 1, 2020 5 min read

Mixed Data Overnight Results in Choppy Trading Conditions Today

Xe Corporate

March 31, 2020 2 min read

Global Demand For Liquid Assets Sees Dollar Surge As Sterling Hits A 35 Year Low Against The Greenback

Xe Corporate

March 19, 2020 2 min read

Supply Chain Uncertainty Requires Flexibility For Peace of Mind

Xe Corporate

March 17, 2020 2 min read

US Federal Reserve Cuts Rates To Zero Alongside Co-Ordinated Move By Central Banks To Ease Money Supply

Xe Corporate

March 16, 2020 3 min read

How Could Virus Panic Impact my Money Transfers?

Xe Corporate

March 12, 2020 4 min read

Currency Moves Caught You Off-Guard? You’re Not Alone.

Xe Corporate

March 10, 2020 3 min read

As the UK Election Draws Closer: How Will the Results Impact the Pound?

Xe Corporate

December 11, 2019 3 min read

Brexit Drama and US-China Trade Talks Continue, Canadians Head to Polls

Xe Corporate

October 21, 2019 4 min read

Simplifying Your Organization's International Payments Requirements

Xe Corporate

October 21, 2019 3 min read

Further Pound Volatility Likely this Week as Brexit Showdown Continues

Xe Corporate

October 20, 2019 2 min read

Brexit: Have We Reached the End Game?

Xe Corporate

October 18, 2019 4 min read

Will the Latest Brexit Agreement Pass Scrutiny in UK Parliament?

Xe Corporate

October 17, 2019 4 min read

EU Officials Burn the Midnight Oil, But An Exit Plan Remains Elusive

Xe Corporate

October 16, 2019 4 min read

The Brexit X-Factor Helps Sterling Hit a 5-Month Peak

Xe Corporate

October 15, 2019 3 min read

International Online Money Transfer Partnerships for Accounting Professionals

Xe Corporate

October 9, 2019 4 min read

China Signals It May Be Open to a Partial Trade Deal with the US on Agri-products

Xe Corporate

October 9, 2019 4 min read

The Currency Market is Turbulent with US Jobs Data, FedListens and Political Tension

Xe Corporate

October 4, 2019 4 min read

Sterling Surges as the “Backstop” Makes an Exit

Xe Corporate

October 3, 2019 4 min read

Fear of Global Economic Meltdown Turns Investors Cautious

Xe Corporate

October 2, 2019 3 min read

The Mighty Greenback Sends Major Peers Tumbling

Xe Corporate

October 1, 2019 3 min read

RBA Cuts Official Cash Rate to Record Low of 0.75% - Quick Synopsis

Xe Corporate

October 1, 2019 2 min read

The Markets Are Calm Before Leaping Into a Monstrous October

Xe Corporate

September 30, 2019 4 min read

Why Use an International Online Money Transfer Provider to Pay Overseas Employees and Contractors?

Xe Corporate

September 27, 2019 4 min read

Sterling Finds Joy After PM Johnson Tastes Defeat In Supreme Court

Xe Corporate

September 24, 2019 3 min read

The Greenback is Steady as the Euro Plunges on Bleak Economic Outlook

Xe Corporate

September 23, 2019 3 min read

How International Money Transfers Can Help Athletes on their Way to Global Glory

Xe Corporate

September 20, 2019 5 min read

Doves, Bears, and Bulls: The FOMC Keeps the Market Guessing

Xe Corporate

September 19, 2019 4 min read

The Fed Commands the Spotlight, Trump Expects Bigly Rate Cut

Xe Corporate

September 18, 2019 3 min read

The Currency Market Steadies After Yesterday's Wild Start

Xe Corporate

September 17, 2019 3 min read

Drone Attacks on Saudi Oil Refineries Cause Currency Investors to Shift to Risk Off

Xe Corporate

September 16, 2019 3 min read

The GBP Doesn't Suffer from Paraskevidekatriaphobia

Xe Corporate

September 13, 2019 4 min read

The ECB Rolled a Six-Sided Die Hoping for a Seven

Xe Corporate

September 12, 2019 4 min read

Best Countries for Expats: Startup Business Edition

Xe Corporate

September 11, 2019 8 min read

The Canadian Dollar, The Currency Market’s Only Star Performer

Xe Corporate

September 11, 2019 3 min read

British MPs Protest Suspension of Parliament Until October 14th

Xe Corporate

September 10, 2019 4 min read

The USD Has a Case of the Mondays as the Loonie Lifts and the Pound Gets Perky

Xe Corporate

September 9, 2019 4 min read

North American Non-Farm Job Growth Beats Estimates

Xe Corporate

September 6, 2019 4 min read

Sterling Rises, PM Johnson His Keeps Job but Loses Another Parliamentary Vote

Xe Corporate

September 5, 2019 3 min read

A Patient Bank of Canada is Poised to Deliver A Halloween Rate Cut

Xe Corporate

September 4, 2019 3 min read

Fasten Your Seat Belts, Sharp Brexit Curves Are Ahead

Xe Corporate

September 3, 2019 4 min read

Canadian GDP Growth Impresses while Eurozone Economy Sends out SOSes

Xe Corporate

August 30, 2019 4 min read

Who's Winning the US-China Trade War?

Xe Corporate

August 28, 2019 6 min read

The CAD Consolidated But Gained Little Interest, eh?

Xe Corporate

August 26, 2019 4 min read

Xe Market Analysis: The US Dollar Steadies Ahead of Jackson Hole Party

Xe Corporate

August 22, 2019 3 min read

Business Partner Spotlight: Why Logistics and Supply Chain Consultants Should Introduce XE to Their Clients

Xe Corporate

August 19, 2019 4 min read

US Dollar Remains Sticky Amidst Chinese Retaliation Acts

Xe Corporate

August 15, 2019 3 min read

The FX Market is Unimpressed After the Trump Administration Applies Tariffs Drip by Drip

Xe Corporate

August 14, 2019 4 min read

Business Partner Spotlight: Online Money Transfer for Real Estate Agencies and Their Clients

Xe Corporate

August 13, 2019 6 min read

The Currency Market is Switched to Risk-Off Mode

Xe Corporate

August 13, 2019 4 min read

Showing 100 of 212