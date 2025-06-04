Simplify International Freight Payments and Manage FX Risk with Xe

Running a freight or logistics business in Australia comes with many moving parts. From coordinating shipments and managing suppliers to ensuring timely payments to international carriers, your business relies on efficient and secure financial operations. Yet, cross-border payments and currency fluctuations can make this challenging. That’s where Xe comes in.

Xe is the trusted corporate solution for freight companies looking to streamline payments, reduce FX risk, and gain control over their global supply chain finances.



Why Efficient Freight Payments Matter

In the fast-paced world of logistics, delays in international payments can disrupt your operations and affect your supplier relationships. Paying overseas carriers or freight forwarders late, or at the wrong exchange rate, can lead to unexpected costs and reduced margins.

By using Xe for corporate cross-border payments, freight companies in Australia can:

Pay international suppliers, carriers, and port operators quickly and securely.

Lock in competitive foreign exchange rates for future shipments.

Manage multi-country payments efficiently from a single platform.



Xe’s Corporate FX Solutions for Freight Companies

Freight businesses are exposed to constant currency risk. Exchange rate volatility can turn a profitable shipment into a costly one overnight. Xe offers corporate FX solutions specifically designed to help freight and logistics companies manage this risk.

Key features include:

Forward Contracts: Lock in rates for future payments, protecting your margins from currency fluctuations.

Multi-Currency Payments: Send funds in 140+ currencies without hidden fees, keeping your suppliers happy.

Real-Time FX Insights: Monitor currency trends and make informed decisions for your international operations.



Simplifying Global Supply Chain Payments

Freight and logistics companies often operate across multiple countries, making payment management complex. Xe simplifies corporate supply chain payments by allowing you to:

Schedule Payments: Plan cash flow in advance to ensure timely supplier payments.

Centralise Corporate Accounts: Assign user roles, track activity, and monitor payments from a single dashboard.

Gain Transparency: See all cross-border transactions in real-time, making auditing and reporting simpler.



Benefits of Using Xe for Freight Companies

Corporates in the freight and logistics sector choose Xe for a reason. By consolidating your cross-border payments and FX management, your business can:

Reduce administrative burden and save time.

Protect margins against FX volatility.

Ensure seamless supplier relationships across the globe.

Gain confidence that all payments are secure, fast, and compliant.



Industries We Support

Xe’s solutions are trusted by businesses across freight, logistics, and global supply chains. Whether you are:

Importing raw materials from Asia

Exporting manufactured goods to United States

Coordinating multi-leg shipments across multiple currencies

Xe helps you pay your suppliers, manage FX risk, and streamline your global operations.



Get Started with Xe Today

Stop letting cross-border payments slow down your freight business. Xe gives corporates the tools to make international shipping payments faster, safer, and more predictable.









Create your Xe business account today or speak with our corporate FX team to see how we can simplify your freight operations.







The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only. Different currency exchange amounts, currency types, dates, times, and other individual factors will result affect the delivery times of transactions, rates and comparative savings.