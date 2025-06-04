How The New Year Is Shaping Currency Markets





Key takeaways

January often brings a “reset” in FX as budgets, positions, and payment cycles roll into a new year.

Q1 currency moves are frequently driven by central bank timing and guidance, not just headlines.

Teams can reduce surprises by mapping payables, locking known exposures, and automating payments.

A new year does not change the fundamentals of foreign exchange overnight, but it does change behavior. Finance teams refresh budgets. Suppliers reissue price lists. Treasury teams restart hedging programs. And liquidity can feel different as markets move from year-end constraints to fresh risk-taking.

This guide breaks down what tends to matter most in early-year currency markets, what dates are worth having on your radar, and how SMEs can turn January from “reactive FX firefighting” into a calmer, repeatable process for Q1.



Why January Often Feels Different In FX

Budgets and pricing reset. Many businesses set annual budget rates and update pricing and contracts in January. If your revenue is mostly in one currency but your costs are in another, your margin sensitivity can change quickly once new pricing goes live.

Payment calendars get compressed. Some invoices slip from late December into early January. At the same time, new-year purchasing restarts. That combination can create a short window where you have more currency to buy (or sell) than usual.

Liquidity and positioning shift. Year-end often comes with reduced risk appetite, tighter balance sheets, and “window dressing.” January can bring the opposite: positions get rebuilt, and markets reprice what they think central banks will do next.

The takeaway for business operators is simple: January can be less about “the perfect rate” and more about avoiding timing surprises when payments, cash flow, and market volatility show up together.









The Big Forces That Shape Q1 Currency Moves

1. Central banks and the “path,” not the headline

FX does not only react to rate decisions. It reacts to what central banks signal about the next few meetings: whether they think inflation is sticky, whether growth is slowing, and how close they are to changing direction.

That matters because currency pricing often reflects expectations. If expectations shift, FX can move quickly even when rates stay the same.

To set context: global FX is a massive market, averaging $7.5 trillion in daily turnover¹, and the USD is on one side of 88% of all FX trades¹. That dominance means USD-related expectations often ripple into EUR, GBP, JPY, and many other currencies.

2. Growth divergence and “who is slowing first”

At the start of a year, markets reassess growth prospects across regions. If one region looks like it is slowing faster (or staying stronger longer), currencies can adjust even without major policy announcements.

The IMF’s October 2025 World Economic Outlook projects global growth slowing to 3.1% in 2026². Whether that slowdown is broad-based or uneven across regions is one reason FX can trend or whip around in Q1.

3. Policy uncertainty and trade frictions

Businesses feel this directly through supplier pricing, shipping lead times, and the currency chosen for invoices. When policy uncertainty rises, markets can swing toward “safe-haven” behaviours or price in risk premia that show up as currency volatility.

The OECD has highlighted that the global economy remains resilient in parts, but also points to fragilities and elevated policy uncertainty as a continuing theme.⁷





You do not need to trade currencies to benefit from a simple risk calendar. If you pay international suppliers, the goal is to avoid putting your largest conversions directly on top of major policy events unless you are comfortable with the volatility.

Here are key scheduled central bank dates:

Date Event Currencies Most Sensitive Why it Matters for Payables Jan 22-23, 2026⁶ Bank of Japan policy meeting JPY Guidance changes can move JPY quickly, especially around outlook language. Jan 27-28, 2026³ Federal Reserve (FOMC) meeting USD (and broadly) USD expectations can reset early in the year. Feb 4-5, 2026⁴ ECB monetary policy meeting EUR Press conference tone can move EUR and supplier quotes. Feb 5, 2026⁵ Bank of England decision GBP UK rate guidance can shift GBP quickly around decision day.

If you have flexibility, many teams try to move large conversions a few days before or after these windows, or hedge the amount they know they must pay.









A Practical Q1 Playbook For SMEs Managing Cross-Border Payments

Start with a simple exposure map

Before you decide “hedge or don’t hedge,” make sure you can answer:

What currencies do we pay in (top 3-5)?

What is the timing (weekly supplier runs, monthly invoices, quarterly renewals)?

What is fixed vs flexible (committed purchase orders vs forecast spend)?

A lightweight mapping exercise often identifies the real pain points: the 2-3 vendor payments that are large enough to move your month.

Choose the right tools for the right job

Most SMEs benefit from combining a few building blocks:

For repeat supplier payments:

Use international payments with the payment methods that fit your corridor.

Save beneficiaries and standard references so you are not rekeying bank details every time.

For operational control and fewer “rate surprises”:

Hold key currencies in multi-currency accounts so you can separate “when you convert” from “when you pay.”

Schedule payments so invoices land on due dates without last-minute scrambling.

For larger committed exposures:

Consider forwards to lock the cost of known payables tied to signed POs or contracts.

If your timing is uncertain, some teams prefer limit orders to target a rate and avoid constant monitoring.

For busy pay cycles:

Use batch payments for multi-supplier weeks so approvals and reconciliation stay clean.

Put a “good enough” policy in writing

You do not need a complex treasury policy to improve outcomes. A one-page internal rule can go a long way, for example:

Hedge 70% to 90% of committed foreign-currency payables due in the next 30 to 90 days.

Leave forecast spend flexible until it becomes a firm PO.

Review exposure weekly through Q1 and adjust as volumes change.

This helps teams avoid inconsistent decisions driven by whatever the market did that morning.





Quick Checklist For January

Confirm Q1 supplier currency and payment timing (and which invoices are truly fixed).

Build a mini calendar around major central bank dates.³ ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Decide what to lock, what to pre-fund, and what to leave flexible.

Automate what you can: scheduled payments and batch runs reduce errors and late fees.

Keep documentation tidy for approvals, controls, and audits.





FAQ

Is it risky to wait until invoice day to convert currency?

It can be. If your payable is large and the due date is fixed, waiting concentrates FX risk into a single moment. Many teams prefer to lock or stage conversions ahead of time once the payable is committed.

Should we hedge everything?

Not always. Many SMEs hedge what is known and material (large POs, recurring contracts) and keep smaller or uncertain items flexible.

How do we reduce operational risk, not just FX risk?

Operational risk often comes from rekeying bank details, missing cutoffs, or losing payment references. Saving beneficiaries, batching payments, and scheduling payouts can reduce errors, delays, and time spent chasing confirmations.

What is the simplest way to start improving our process in Q1?

Pick one currency and one vendor group. Set a repeatable weekly or monthly routine: pre-fund part of expected payables, schedule the payments, and review results after 30 days.





Conclusion

The “new year effect” in FX is less about a single event and more about a reset in expectations, cash cycles, and risk-taking. With major central bank dates clustered early in the year, Q1 can bring sharper moves in USD, EUR, GBP, and JPY than many operators expect.

A practical approach usually wins: map exposures, lock what is committed, automate payment execution, and keep a small buffer for change. If you want to formalize that workflow, Xe Business can support international payments, multi-currency accounts, and risk-management tools built for day-to-day operating teams.





