TOP - Pa'anga tongano

The Pa'anga tongano is the currency of Tonga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pa'anga tongano exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find Pa'anga tongano rates and a currency converter.

Pa'anga tongano Stats

NamePa'anga tongano
SymbolT$
Minor unit1/100 = Seniti
Minor unit symbolSeniti
Top TOP conversionTOP to USD
Top TOP chartTOP to USD chart

Pa'anga tongano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
Central bankNational Reserve Bank of Tonga
Users
Tonga

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07492
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903694
USD / CAD1,36753
EUR / JPY173,558
AUD / USD0,667006

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%