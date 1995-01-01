mxn
MXN - Peso messicano

The Peso messicano is the currency of Messico. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso messicano exchange rate is the MXN to USD rate. The currency code for Mexico Peso is MXN, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso messicano rates and a currency converter.

As one of the oldest currencies in North America, the original Mexican Peso followed the design of the Spanish silver dollar and eight-piece. It was an official legal tender in both USA (until 1857) and Canada (until 1854). The Peso was the descendant of the original eight pieces that the Spanish government had issued in Mexico, which Mexico continued to use as currency after independence. Originally a stable and safe currency, it helped inspire the design of the American Dollar, which was released at par with the Mexican Peso. In 1993, after several years of inflation and devaluation, the Bank of Mexico changed its monetary policies and introduced a new currency called the Nuevo Peso (New Peso). The value changed with 1,000 old Pesos becoming one Nuevo Peso. In 1996, the term 'Nuevo' was dropped, and it is now simply referred to as the Mexican Peso (MXN).

Peso messicano Stats

NamePeso messicano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MXN conversionMXN to USD
Top MXN chartMXN to USD chart

Peso messicano Profile

Nicknameslana, varos, plata, bolas, lucas, feria, billete, pachocha, billullos, villancicos, villanos, del águila, morlacos, papiros, Marmaja
CoinsFreq used: Cent50, $1, $2, $5, $10
Rarely used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $20, $50, $100
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Central bankBank of Mexico
Users
Messico

