Xe provides cost-effective solutions for cross-border payments and high-volume transactions. Protect your enterprise from market volatility with our FX risk management tools, ensuring the best available rates.
Live exchange rates
Access live, accurate rates to secure the best value for your enterprise payments. Our team monitors the market to provide real-time information, helping you make informed decisions.
From secure transactions to automated transfers, Xe helps your enterprise handle fast and reliable cross-border payments, streamlining workflows and improving business relationships.
Secure payments
Keep your money and data safe with multi-factor authentication, regular audits, and secure transaction protocols.
Scalable solutions
Manage high-volume transfers with ease. Our flexible services adapt to meet your enterprise's demands.
Automatic transfers
Make recurring cross-border payments to suppliers without the hassle of manual processing. This saves time and reduces operational costs while ensuring accurate and timely payments.
Live support
Talk to one of our experts to understand current market conditions and get tips on improving your currency exchange strategy. With years of experience, they’ll help you navigate changing markets.
Risk management solutions
Lock in exchange rates for up to 24 months to avoid unexpected costs. Secure rates with a margin payment upfront for confidence in your financial planning. Secure a forward contract with Xe today!
Our APIs seamlessly integrate with your enterprise ERP, streamlining cross-border payments. Explore tailored solutions like Xe Currency Data, Mass Payments, and our Payments API for your business.
Currency Data API
Get live exchange rates for 220+ currencies, sourced from the top financial data providers and banks.
Xe Mass Payments
Make large-volume payments across 190+ countries. Payments can be scheduled for a specific date.
Payments API
Simplify payment processing and help customers send money internationally, straight from your platform.
Transaction reporting
Track the progress of every global transfer on our single, easy-to-use platform. Organized by transfer type and status, it provides detailed insights to help you seamlessly manage your enterprise’s cash flow.
Start making large-volume global payments for your enterprise in just four steps. Create a business account, talk to one of our dealers, enter your transfer details, and send money.
Create a free business account in just a few minutes by entering an email address and verifying your enterprise. Additional identification documents may be needed for security purposes.
Need some extra input? Our expert dealers will guide you through the current market conditions and advise you on how to improve your currency exchange approach.
Fill in your recipient’s information with their addresses, account number/IBAN, and SWIFT/BIC code. Then select the destination country, currencies, and send amount.
Choose the payment method that works best for your enterprise, such as wire transfer, ACH, or EFT. Send the money and track its progress directly from your account.
Enterprise ERP solutions
Integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct to simplify domestic and global payment management. Access real-time exchange rates for 130+ currencies across 190+ countries, enabling precise gain/loss analysis and smarter financial decisions.
Leverage Xe’s ERP integrations, APIs, forward contracts, and transaction tools to streamline payments. Speak with a team member for tailored solutions and start growing your enterprise globally.