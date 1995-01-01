xau
XAU - Onza de oro

The Onza de oro is the currency of Oro. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Onza de oro exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold is XAU. Below, you'll find Onza de oro rates and a currency converter.

Onza de oro Stats

NameOnza de oro
SymbolOnza
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XAU conversionXAU to USD
Top XAU chartXAU to USD chart

Onza de oro Profile

Users
Oro

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07489
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,501
GBP / USD1,26890
USD / CHF0,903774
USD / CAD1,36756
EUR / JPY173,596
AUD / USD0,666825

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %