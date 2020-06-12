Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Blog
  3. Life Abroad

Life Abroad

Spend less, invest the rest

The Best SIPP For Non-UK Residents

Xe Consumer

November 4, 2024 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Xe Named Top International Money Transfer Provider in the 2024 Expat Choice Awards!

Xe Consumer

October 8, 2024 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Top Spots for Buying Property in France

Xe Consumer

July 17, 2024 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Portugal Property Investment: A Guide to Making the Right Choice

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Portugal: An Overview for Digital Nomads

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Exploring the World of Citizenship by Investment

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

A Digital Nomad in Italy: Discover the Heart of Europe

Xe Consumer

March 23, 2023 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Guide to Greece Digital Nomad Visa and Cost of Living

Xe Consumer

March 21, 2023 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Cost of Living in Spain for Digital Nomads

Xe Consumer

March 1, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Living the Digital Nomad Life: Visas, Jobs, and Community

Xe Consumer

February 28, 2023 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How much money do I need to live comfortably in Canada?

Xe Consumer North America

January 18, 2023 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What are the best credit cards in Germany for expats?

Xe Consumer Europe

July 20, 2021 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

A guide to purchasing property in India

Xe Consumer APAC

July 19, 2021 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The top banks in Thailand for expats

Xe Consumer APAC

July 16, 2021 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The international banks for expats in Poland

Xe Consumer Europe

July 15, 2021 - 11 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The best banks in Germany for expats

Xe Consumer Europe

July 14, 2021 - 12 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to purchase property in Sri Lanka

Xe Consumer APAC

July 9, 2021 - 12 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The top 5 International Banks in India for Expats

Xe Consumer APAC

July 8, 2021 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The best international banks in Pakistan (and what you'll need to open an account)

Xe Consumer APAC

July 7, 2021 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The best banks in France for expats (and the types of accounts you can open)

Xe Consumer Europe

July 5, 2021 - 11 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to purchase property in Canada as an expat

Xe Consumer North America

June 29, 2021 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The best credit cards for expats in the United Kingdom

Xe Consumer UK

June 28, 2021 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The best credit cards for expats in Canada (with crucial credit card factors to note)

Xe Consumer North America

June 25, 2021 - 12 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What to know about the best banks for expats in the US

Xe Consumer North America

June 24, 2021 - 12 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The best banks for expats in Canada (and how to open an account there)

Xe Consumer North America

June 23, 2021 - 10 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Buying property as an expat in the US: property search and financing

Xe Consumer North America

June 22, 2021 - 14 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to buy property in New Zealand as an expat

Xe Consumer APAC

June 21, 2021 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The expat's guide to purchasing property in Australia

Xe Consumer APAC

June 18, 2021 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The best credit cards for expats in New Zealand

Xe Consumer APAC

June 17, 2021 - 11 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The best credit cards for expats in Australia

Xe Consumer APAC

June 16, 2021 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The best credit cards for expats in Spain

Xe Consumer Europe

June 15, 2021 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The 3 best credit cards for expats in the US

Xe Consumer North America

June 14, 2021 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The expat’s guide to purchasing property in the UK

Xe Consumer UK

June 11, 2021 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What should expats know about the best banks in Australia?

Xe Consumer APAC

June 10, 2021 - 12 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to purchase property in Spain as an expat

Xe Consumer Europe

June 9, 2021 - 11 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What are the best banks for expats in the UK?

Xe Consumer UK

June 8, 2021 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Moving to Spain? These are the best Spanish banks for expats

Xe Consumer Europe

June 7, 2021 - 12 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Your guide to the best expat-friendly banks in New Zealand (and how to open an account)

Xe Consumer APAC

June 4, 2021 - 10 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

A guide for Kiwis moving back to New Zealand

Xe Consumer APAC

June 2, 2021 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Expats in the UK, this one's for you: guide to paying overseas taxes in the United Kingdom

Xe Consumer UK

December 10, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What’s the average cost of living in Dubai?

Xe Consumer

December 8, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Calling the USA from overseas? The US dialing code and how to make phone calls to the States

Xe Consumer

December 7, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is the cost of living in Australia? Our in-depth guide

Xe Consumer

December 4, 2020 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

A guide to paying taxes for Australian expats

Xe Consumer

December 3, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The average living costs in the UK for expats: 2020 edition

Xe Consumer UK

November 20, 2020 - 15 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Dual citizenship, triple citizenship & more: how to become a British citizen

Xe Consumer UK

November 19, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to renew Indian passports in the UK

Xe Consumer UK

November 18, 2020 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The hidden costs of living abroad in the UK

Xe Consumer UK

October 23, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Purchasing property in the US—a guide for expats

Xe Consumer North America

October 22, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How expats can save money while living abroad

Xe Consumer

October 21, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Living abroad? Here are the 6 best apps for expats

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Is the Digital Nomad Lifestyle Right for You?

Xe Consumer

September 1, 2020 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Expat Life: Opening a New Bank Account in Your New Home

Xe Consumer

August 6, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Best Countries for Expats: Startup Business Edition

Xe Corporate

September 11, 2019 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

International Lifestyles: Returning to Your Home Country After an International Life

Xe Consumer

August 13, 2019 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Foreign Real Estate Investment Facts You Need to Know: European Style

Xe Consumer Europe

August 2, 2019 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Best Countries for Expats: Making Friends Abroad Edition

Xe Consumer

July 24, 2019 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Best Countries for Expats - Working Abroad Edition

Xe Consumer

July 5, 2019 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Best Countries for Expats: Retirees Edition

Xe Consumer Europe

June 18, 2019 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Best Countries to Live for Expats - We've Got Kids Edition

Xe Consumer

May 10, 2019 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Taxes for Expats From North America - Considerations for Canadians and Americans Working Abroad

Xe Consumer North America

April 16, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Guide To Working Abroad

Xe Consumer

March 27, 2019 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Moving Overseas for a New Career - My Perspective

Xe Corporate North America

March 26, 2019 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Best Countries to Live In for Expats with Pets

Xe Consumer

March 25, 2019 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is an Expat? Six Steps to Living Your Best International Life

Xe Consumer

March 12, 2019 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Embrace Expat Communities and Settle In For Success

Xe Consumer

March 1, 2019 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Wherever they Journey, No Expat Should Be Without XE

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Expats and Love: Seeking It, Keeping It, and Letting It Go

Xe Consumer

February 11, 2019 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

5 Tips for Buying a Property in a Foreign Country

Xe Consumer

December 28, 2018 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Digital Nomads — Considering a Change to Location Independence?

Xe Consumer

November 28, 2018 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Cost of Living in Spain

Xe Consumer UK

June 2, 2016 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is your Working Time Worth in Spain?

Xe Corporate Europe

May 12, 2016 - 7 min read

Showing 72 of 72