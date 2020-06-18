Login
Xe Consumer North America

Xe

How much money do I need to live comfortably in Canada?

January 18, 2023 - 7 min read
How to purchase property in Canada as an expat

June 29, 2021 - 7 min read
How to plan for an international move

June 28, 2021 - 7 min read
The best credit cards for expats in Canada (with crucial credit card factors to note)

June 25, 2021 - 12 min read
What to know about the best banks for expats in the US

June 24, 2021 - 12 min read
The best banks for expats in Canada (and how to open an account there)

June 23, 2021 - 10 min read
Buying property as an expat in the US: property search and financing

June 22, 2021 - 14 min read
Moving to the US: a guide to life in the city with a young family

June 17, 2021 - 8 min read
The 3 best credit cards for expats in the US

June 14, 2021 - 9 min read
The most common questions about moving to the United States, answered

May 25, 2021 - 9 min read
How to send money to Colombia from the USA: our comprehensive guide

December 15, 2020 - 6 min read
Plan to send money to Mexico from the US? Here’s what you need to know about taxes

December 14, 2020 - 7 min read
Navigating international money transfers during the COVID-19 pandemic

November 17, 2020 - 2 min read
A guide to Canadian bank fees for wire transfers

November 13, 2020 - 6 min read
How to open a bank account in the United States

November 12, 2020 - 6 min read
The 5 best online banks in Canada: a complete guide

November 11, 2020 - 15 min read
How to open a bank account in Canada

November 10, 2020 - 8 min read
The 6 best online banks in the US (with rates, fees, and more!)

November 9, 2020 - 12 min read
Purchasing property in the US—a guide for expats

October 22, 2020 - 5 min read
The 6 best US money saving apps for rainy days (and for good times, too!)

October 16, 2020 - 7 min read
Moving to Canada? Guide for expats for a smooth move

October 13, 2020 - 8 min read
Making International Online Payments to or From the USA

September 13, 2019 - 5 min read
How to Transfer Money to (or From) Canada

April 23, 2019 - 5 min read
Taxes for Expats From North America - Considerations for Canadians and Americans Working Abroad

April 16, 2019 - 4 min read

