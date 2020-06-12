Login
The Role of ERP in Digital Transformation

Xe Corporate

May 29, 2024 - 5 min read
2024: The Year of Elections

Xe Corporate

February 14, 2024 - 5 min read
Protect Your Business From Wire Fraud

Xe Corporate North America

October 19, 2023 - 3 min read
How can I send money to a business?

Xe Corporate

January 18, 2023 - 7 min read
Recession, inflation and currency exchange – what’s next?

Xe Corporate

December 1, 2022 - 10 min read
How does the global currency market work?

Xe Corporate

November 16, 2022 - 10 min read
Know Your Customer (KYC): why we do it and what it means for you

Xe Corporate

September 21, 2022 - 2 min read
How to Build an FX Risk Management Policy for Your Business

Xe Corporate

May 10, 2022 - 4 min read
Inflation, Interest Rates and Currency Risk

Xe Corporate

April 12, 2022 - 4 min read
What are all these FX terms?

Xe Corporate

March 8, 2022 - 3 min read
How can exchange rate movements affect your business?

Xe Corporate

February 15, 2022 - 3 min read
Overwhelmed by FX Administration? Xe Can Help

Xe Corporate

February 4, 2022 - 3 min read
Simplify your processes and integrate Xe Global Business Payments into your business applications

Xe Corporate

November 2, 2021 - 3 min read
How To Expand Your Business Overseas

Stuart Cooke

November 2, 2021 - 6 min read
How to manage your money transfer beneficiaries with Xe

Xe Corporate

July 8, 2021 - 3 min read
How to pay your overseas suppliers quickly, easily and securely

Xe Corporate

July 6, 2021 - 3 min read
How to protect your business’s costs when importing from Mexico

Xe Corporate North America

May 18, 2021 - 3 min read
Are you understanding all the costs involved in your international business payments?

Xe Corporate

May 6, 2021 - 3 min read
Market movements could impact your business—stay on top with Rate Alerts

Xe Corporate

May 4, 2021 - 3 min read
How to navigate changing currency markets when buying services from overseas

Xe Corporate

April 29, 2021 - 3 min read
How to protect your business’s bottom line when importing from Japan

Xe Corporate

April 27, 2021 - 3 min read
Choosing the right international business payments provider: what should you check for?

Xe Corporate

April 1, 2021 - 5 min read
How to make a quick business payment with a spot transfer

Xe Corporate

March 30, 2021 - 3 min read
How Xe can help your business manage its importing from Germany

Xe Corporate

March 25, 2021 - 4 min read
How can Xe help your manufacturing business with its international payments and FX requirements?

Xe Corporate

March 23, 2021 - 3 min read
How to understand what you need from a business international payments provider

Xe Corporate

March 22, 2021 - 4 min read
How Xe can help your business when importing from the United States

Xe Corporate

March 18, 2021 - 3 min read
How to set up a forward contract and lock in a rate for your business

Xe Corporate

March 17, 2021 - 3 min read
How businesses in the healthcare & medical industry can improve their FX outcomes with Xe

Xe Corporate

March 12, 2021 - 3 min read
How to get a quote for fast and secure money transfers for your business

Xe Corporate

March 10, 2021 - 3 min read
The US Election, the Dollar, and the Pound: what’s the forecast?

Xe Corporate

October 13, 2020 - 4 min read
How Can Xe Help Your Business?

Xe Consumer

September 28, 2020 - 3 min read
How FX Providers Can Help Prepare You for Market Motion

Xe Corporate

September 8, 2020 - 2 min read
How Do I Make a Referral?

Xe Corporate

September 3, 2020 - 2 min read
How Do I Spot an Opportunity?

Xe Corporate

September 3, 2020 - 3 min read
Why Partner with Xe?

Xe Corporate

September 2, 2020 - 3 min read
How to Find the Right FX Provider

Xe Corporate

August 26, 2020 - 4 min read
Signs Your Foreign Exchange Provider Isn’t Right for You

Xe Corporate

August 19, 2020 - 3 min read
Improving Internal Communication to Lower FX Risk

Xe Corporate

August 11, 2020 - 3 min read
An Introduction to Xe's Products and Services for Businesses

Xe Corporate

August 5, 2020 - 3 min read
When Dealing with Foreign Exchange, Don’t Forget About Compliance

Xe Corporate

July 30, 2020 - 4 min read
Are There Risks to Conducting International Business in USD? Part 2: Importer and Exporter Scenarios

Xe Corporate North America

July 24, 2020 - 6 min read
Are There Risks to Conducting International Business in USD? (Part 1 of 2)

Xe Corporate North America

July 22, 2020 - 4 min read
Overwhelmed by FX Administration? Your Provider Can Help With That

Xe Corporate

June 23, 2020 - 4 min read
How Can Your Business Address FX Risk?

Xe Corporate

June 17, 2020 - 3 min read
FX Risk: It’s Not Just About the Exchange Rates

Xe Corporate

June 10, 2020 - 4 min read
Do You Know Your Business’s Foreign Exchange Risks?

Xe Corporate

May 27, 2020 - 4 min read
Why FX Risk Management is Crucial for Your Organization

Xe Corporate

May 22, 2020 - 5 min read
What Should You Do if You’ve Fallen Victim to an Online Scam?

Xe Corporate

May 18, 2020 - 5 min read
A Primer on Freelancing: Finding Work, Personal Finance, and More

Xe Consumer

April 17, 2020 - 7 min read
Be Aware of These COVID-19 Online Scams

Xe Corporate

April 3, 2020 - 7 min read
How to Recognize and Avoid Online Fraud Attempts

Xe Corporate

April 1, 2020 - 5 min read
The Art of the Mental Health Break: Staying Sane When You’re Stuck Inside

Xe Consumer

March 27, 2020 - 6 min read
Our Best Practices for Working Remotely

Xe Consumer

March 16, 2020 - 6 min read
Sectors Impacted More Than Expected

Xe Corporate Europe

February 18, 2020 - 3 min read
Why Your Business Needs a Long-Term Strategy to Mitigate Against Currency Risk

Xe Corporate North America

October 23, 2019 - 3 min read
Simplifying Your Organization's International Payments Requirements

Xe Corporate

October 21, 2019 - 3 min read
The Xe Referral Partner Program: Adding Value to Loan Market New Zealand's Clients and Advisors

Xe Corporate APAC

October 20, 2019 - 6 min read
Why Your Business Needs to Consider its Foreign Exchange Risk

Xe Corporate APAC

October 14, 2019 - 2 min read
International Online Money Transfer Partnerships for Accounting Professionals

Xe Corporate

October 9, 2019 - 4 min read
Figuring Out your Company's FX Requirements

Xe Corporate APAC

October 2, 2019 - 3 min read
Selecting an FX Provider - An Essential FX Guide for Aussie and Kiwi Businesses

Xe Corporate APAC

September 29, 2019 - 2 min read
Why Use an International Online Money Transfer Provider to Pay Overseas Employees and Contractors?

Xe Corporate

September 27, 2019 - 4 min read
Business Partner Spotlight: Why Logistics and Supply Chain Consultants Should Introduce XE to Their Clients

Xe Corporate

August 19, 2019 - 4 min read
Business Partner Spotlight: Online Money Transfer for Real Estate Agencies and Their Clients

Xe Corporate

August 13, 2019 - 6 min read
How Disruptive Medical Technology Company Fiagon Saves on their Money Transfers with Xe

Xe Corporate North America

July 24, 2019 - 5 min read
Xe Business Spotlight: Quantum Microwave Safeguards Profits with Xe Money Transfer

Xe Corporate North America

July 24, 2019 - 5 min read
International Mass Payments for Growing Businesses

Xe Corporate

July 22, 2019 - 5 min read
Money Transfer Services - Why You Should Venture Beyond your Banking Relationship

Xe Corporate

June 20, 2019 - 6 min read
International Money Transfer - Manage Your Currency Exposure and Protect Against FX Risk

Xe Corporate

June 19, 2019 - 5 min read
Business Spotlight: Down Under Enterprises - Taking Local Essential Oils to the World

Xe Corporate APAC

May 28, 2019 - 4 min read
How Xe helps McCullough Ltd Deliver Value to its Clients

Xe Corporate APAC

May 6, 2019 - 3 min read
How Xe helps JUCY stay competitive on the global stage

Xe Corporate APAC

March 27, 2019 - 5 min read
Why Partner with Xe for International Money Transfer Services?

Xe Corporate

March 26, 2019 - 4 min read
Import and Export Businesses - Increase Profitability with Online Money Transfer

Xe Corporate

February 28, 2019 - 4 min read
Foreign Exchange Hedging - Putting More Flow into Your Cashflow

Xe Corporate

February 12, 2019 - 4 min read
Foreign Exchange Tips: Selecting the Right Service Provider for Your Business

Xe Corporate

January 23, 2019 - 5 min read
International Money Transfer - Why Regulatory Compliance Matters

Xe Corporate

January 17, 2019 - 6 min read
Foreign Exchange Risk Management Options You May Have Overlooked

Xe Corporate

January 17, 2019 - 5 min read
XE Small Business Spotlight: Bottoms Up Australia

Xe Corporate APAC

December 20, 2018 - 3 min read
Small Business Financial Services Alternatives to Institutional Banks

Xe Corporate

November 29, 2018 - 5 min read
How Currency Exchange APIs Add Value to SaaS Apps and Websites

Xe Corporate

November 29, 2018 - 4 min read
Exporting in an Environment of Risk to Achieve Sales Growth

Xe Corporate UK

November 28, 2018 - 2 min read
What if I Don't Have a Foreign Exchange Risk Management Policy?

Xe Corporate

November 23, 2018 - 6 min read
Foreign Exchange Mistakes Your Business Should Avoid

Xe Corporate

November 20, 2018 - 6 min read
In Conversation: Protecting your Bottom Line from the Impact of Currency Fluctuation

Xe Corporate

November 20, 2018 - 5 min read
Take Your Small Business Global with a Shopify E-commerce Store

Xe Corporate

November 6, 2018 - 4 min read
In Focus: Foreign Exchange Risks for Private Equity Firms

Xe Corporate UK

May 10, 2017 - 6 min read
In Focus: How Exchange Rate Movements can Affect your Business

Xe Corporate UK

May 4, 2017 - 4 min read
How do Brands Translate Between the UK and Spain?

Xe Corporate UK

February 19, 2016 - 6 min read
Building a Business Down Under

Xe Corporate APAC

January 14, 2016 - 6 min read
Made in Britain: The Top Three UK Exports Across the Globe

Xe Corporate UK

December 8, 2015 - 4 min read

