How to Save Big on Large Money Transfers



Key takeaways

High-value transfers—like buying international property or funding business expansion—can lose thousands to poor exchange rates.

Even a 1% difference in rates on a $1 million transfer means a $10,000 difference in what your recipient gets.

Xe helps protect your money with competitive exchange rates, transparent pricing, and expert support for large international transfers.



Introduction: When every basis point counts

Transferring a million dollars is not like sending a few hundred or even a few thousand—it’s an entirely different category of financial decision-making. Whether you're purchasing overseas real estate, investing in a foreign business, or managing cross-border operations, small differences in exchange rates or fees can lead to major differences in how much money actually reaches your destination.

Unfortunately, many people still default to using their bank, unaware that they're losing significant value due to hidden fees or marked-up exchange rates. But there’s a better way.

With the right currency transfer partner, you can make smarter, faster, and more cost-effective decisions. Let’s break down the risks—and show how you can protect your funds.







The real cost of bad exchange rates

Exchange rates may seem like minor details, but over large transfers, they have an outsized impact. A small variation—just a fraction of a cent—can mean thousands of dollars more (or less) delivered.

Most banks build their profit into the exchange rate they offer, and they rarely disclose it upfront. That means you could be paying a hidden premium just to move your own money. Xe offers rates closer to the mid-market rate and tells you exactly what you're paying.



Common reasons for high-value international transfers

So who typically makes million-dollar transfers? It’s not just Fortune 500 companies. More individuals and mid-sized businesses are transferring large sums internationally than ever before—especially as global expansion and investment become more accessible.

Use Case Why FX Savings Matter Overseas Property Purchase Save tens of thousands on down payments or closings Business Expansion Abroad Free up budget for hiring, marketing, or local spend Paying Global Suppliers Better FX rates = improved margins International Tuition Reduce the cost of multi-year education plans Venture Capital Funding Preserve runway when moving funds cross-border Wealth Diversification Avoid erosion of returns via FX costs

These are high-stakes, high-value moments—where choosing the wrong transfer method could reduce your buying power, delay your plans, or cut into your returns. The goal isn’t just to send money. It’s to do it with precision and confidence.



How Xe helps protect your high-value transfers

Xe is trusted by businesses, investors, and individuals across the world for handling complex and high-value transfers. Why? Because we combine speed, security, and transparency in a way that traditional providers simply can’t match.

Xe Advantage How It Helps You Save Real-time, competitive exchange rates No hidden markups; more money to the recipient Low or no transfer fees Keep more of your capital where it belongs Dedicated large transfer support Work with specialists who understand your goals Secure, regulated transactions Compliance and safety on par with leading institutions Fast settlement Speed that helps you act when timing is everything

Our dedicated large transfer team works directly with clients handling six- and seven-figure sums. From booking favorable rates to managing compliance documentation, we guide you every step of the way.



Pro tips for transferring over $100,000

If you're new to large transfers, it's easy to assume you can use the same methods you’d use for a $1,000 payment. But that’s where many people miss opportunities to save—and to avoid headaches.

Here are some expert tips to make your transfer smoother and smarter:

Lock in your rate: Currency markets can shift rapidly. Xe offers forward contracts that let you secure today’s rate for a future transfer—ideal for purchases or payments scheduled months in advance.

Use rate alerts: Not in a rush? Xe’s Rate Alerts notify you when your desired exchange rate is reached, so you can strike when the value is in your favor.

Don’t break your transfer into chunks: Some people assume smaller transfers are easier—but this can lead to multiple fees and increased compliance scrutiny.

Know your provider’s limits: Many platforms limit how much you can send in one go or require extra fees over certain thresholds. Xe is built for scale.

High-value transfers also require a keen eye on timing, documentation, and regulatory compliance. That’s why it pays to work with a provider that’s done it all before.



FAQs: Large international transfers

1. How secure is it to send $1 million+ through Xe?

Xe is part of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), one of the world’s largest money movement networks. We’re licensed and regulated in every region we operate, and we use bank-grade encryption and compliance protocols.

2. Do I need to talk to someone for large transfers?

Yes. Our large transfer specialists will guide you through the process and can offer personalized support on timing, currency options, and regulatory requirements.

3. How long does a million-dollar transfer take?

Many are completed within 1–2 business days, though timing depends on the currencies involved and the receiving institution.

4. How much can I transfer with Xe?

There’s no strict upper limit. Xe supports large transfers well into the millions, depending on the destination country, currency, and regulatory environment. A dedicated account manager can assist with documentation and ensure your transaction meets all compliance requirements.

5. Can I track my transfer?

Yes. With Xe’s platform, you can monitor your transfer’s progress in real time. You’ll receive updates at each stage, so you always know where your money is and when it’s been delivered.



How Xe supports your high-value transfers

Whether you’re a global business, a private investor, or an individual planning a major life move, Xe gives you the edge.

Some key features of Xe's large transfers include:

Competitive exchange rates: Move seven-figure sums at great FX rates, without hidden markups or excessive fees. Xe helps you keep more of your money.

Forward contracts: Lock in your exchange rate now for a future payment. Avoid market volatility and plan your transfers with certainty.

Secure infrastructure: Xe is fully licensed and regulated, so you can transfer large amounts with trust and peace of mind.

Real-time tracking: Monitor your transfer’s progress from initiation to delivery for added confidence and transparency.

Don’t let poor FX rates or hidden fees diminish your impact. Xe helps you move large sums with clarity, confidence, and control.













The information in this blog is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice. Exchange rates are illustrative and may vary based on currency, location, and transfer size. Xe recommends consulting qualified professionals before making financial decisions. Xe is not responsible for any financial loss or delay related to third-party institutions or local regulations.