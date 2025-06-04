  1. Home
Simplify payments in your platform

Unlock the power of Xe in your platform to simplify how your business makes payments through our flexible payments API, embedded ERP solutions, and world renown currency data tools.

Trusted by businesses worldwide

Sage Intacct integration with Xe ERP

Simplified global payments

Deliver seamless, cross-border payments within the customer journey. With our modern and flexible API you can embed Xe’s global payments directly into any platform your finance team relies on, enabling you to pay suppliers and staff with the click of a button.

Explore payments API Embedded ERP solutions

Seamless payment process

Xe enables one seamless, secure payments workflow inside your own platform. No more file exports or logging into external portals. And because it's built for business, it comes with smart features like built-in validation and compliance checks that catch errors before they cost you.

Get started with our API Simplify AP in your ERP

Enhanced data and reporting

Automate reporting, improve accuracy, and remove manual work from your financial systems with Xe’s global payments and live currency data feeds embedded into your platform.

Explore our currency data API Automate reporting in your ERP

Why businesses choose Xe

No more clunky portals

Replace outdated clunky portals with a clean, intuitive interface, with everything you need all in one place.

shield-check

Confidence in every transaction

Your funds are safeguarded through regulated protections, top-tier financial partners, and enterprise-grade security, so you can move money with confidence.

trophy

Backed by strength and stability

Xe is part of Euronet, a NASDAQ-listed, investment grade business, built with bank-grade security, compliance, and corporate governance.

Human support whenever you need it

Support in setup and beyond

Xe gives you access to dedicated technical support and experts in payments, so you can get setup quickly and solve any issues with ease, anytime they occur.

Solutions built for global enterprises
Accounting platforms

Xe integrates seamlessly into leading accounting and ERP systems like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct, giving users embedded access to global payments from within the tools they already use. And with our flexible API, any accounts payable platform can offer the same streamlined experience. No file exports, no portals, just fast, seamless, and secure payments.

Resources

See how businesses like yours are using Xe to simplify global payments.

Let's talk

Whether you’re looking to embed payments into your platform, enhance your FX data and reporting, or just find ways to simplify your payments process, we’re here to help. Get in touch with our team to start the conversation.

