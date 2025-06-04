Global payments and
Global payments and FX risk simplified
Xe helps businesses manage payments across 190+ countries and in 140+ currencies, with competitive rates and expert FX support.
Talk to an FX dealer for custom solutions
From seamless global payments to 190+ countries to risk management tools, Xe helps accelerate your business growth.
Make payments to 190+ countries in 140+ currencies. Xe helps New Zealand businesses manage FX with competitive rates and expert local support.
Lock in rates
Shield your business from currency volatility. Lock in exchange rates and plan with confidence. Xe helps New Zealand companies protect their bottom line with expert FX risk management.
Manage FX risk
Use forward contracts, market orders, and hedging tools tailored to your business goals. Xe’s FX experts work with New Zealand businesses to reduce exposure and improve predictability.
Get local support
Our FX specialists are here for you. Whether you're in Wellington, Auckland, or anywhere in between, Xe offers local insights with global expertise to simplify international payments.
Transfer securely
Xe is backed by Euronet, a Fortune 500 company. Your business transfers are protected with enterprise-grade encryption and full regulatory compliance in New Zealand and worldwide.
Integrate seamlessly
We partner with trusted names like HSBC and integrate with leading ERPs. Automate international payments and streamline operations across your New Zealand business.
Access 24/7 help
Get real-time support whenever you need it. Our FX team is available around the clock to answer questions and help with urgent transfers or risk strategy.
Sign up online
Create a business account in under 5 minutes by adding company details and verifying your identity.
Set transfer info
Choose your countries, currencies, and amount. Xe will give you a quote with estimated transfer costs.
Add recipient
Enter the recipient’s bank information and check that details are correct to avoid delays or errors.
Send money
Pick a payment method that works for your business. Send the money and track your transfer in real time.
Whether you're sending funds or managing FX risk, our business solutions team is here to guide you every step of the way. Schedule a call and receive a complimentary assessment of your FX exposure, and efficiency to minimise risks and optimise transactions.
Startups
We know that startups face enough challenges, but handling global payments doesn't have to be one of them. We simplify the process so your startup can send global payments easily and affordably.
Small business
Create an Xe business account to start sending global business payments instantly. Easily schedule money transfers at locked-in rates and track their progress from your account.
Mid-market
Scale your business with solutions designed to grow with you. Seamlessly integrate Xe with ERPs like Microsoft Dynamics 365 or Sage Intacct to make simple global payments.
Enterprise
We're here to help you manage your cashflow abroad with custom tools like forward contracts, market orders, and options to protect you against unpredictable market fluctuations.
Importers/Exporters
Secure competitive exchange rates and manage FX risk to protect your bottom line when paying overseas suppliers or receiving global payments.
Manufacturing
Keep your production costs predictable by locking in exchange rates and reducing exposure to currency fluctuations on global purchases.
Travel
Pay global partners and manage international expenses with tools to reduce FX risk and keep operations running smoothly.
Payroll
Deliver accurate and timely cross-border payments to staff and contractors while managing currency volatility with tailored FX solutions.
Retail
Buy stock globally and accept payments in foreign currencies with confidence, Xe helps you manage rate changes and protect profit margins.
Financial institutions
Get access to reliable FX solutions and risk management tools while enhancing your institution’s global payment capabilities through Xe.
Xe integrates with platforms like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct to automate global payments, reporting, and analytics directly within your existing systems.
Partner with Xe and unlock new revenue streams through our affiliate program. Earn from referrals with powerful tools built to support your growth.
We're proud to be part of Euronet, a Fortune 500 company with an investment-grade credit rating, publicly traded on NASDAQ (EEFT).
Take the next step toward smarter global business payments with Xe. Simplify money transfers, reduce costs, and stay ahead in today's fluctuating market. Contact us to discuss your unique business needs today.