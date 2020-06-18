Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Blog
  3. Xe Consumer

Xe Consumer

Xe

Posts by this author

Spend less, invest the rest

How to Make a Wire Transfer with Bank of America

Xe Consumer

February 28, 2025 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Make a Wire Transfer with Chase

Xe Consumer

February 27, 2025 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Top 10 Strongest Currencies in the World (2025)

Xe Consumer

February 13, 2025 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Top 10 Weakest Currencies in the World (2025)

Xe Consumer

February 11, 2025 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Track an International Wire Transfer

Xe Consumer

December 31, 2024 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Buy a Rental Property Abroad: Steps, Tips, and Best locations

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2024 - 11 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Wire Transfer vs. Direct Deposit: Choosing the Best Option

Xe Consumer

December 20, 2024 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How Long Does It Take to Transfer Money Between Banks

Xe Consumer

December 6, 2024 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - December 2024

Xe Consumer

December 3, 2024 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Best International Money Transfer Apps in 2024

Xe Consumer

November 21, 2024 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Protect Your Investments: Spotting and Avoiding Investment Scams

Xe Consumer

November 13, 2024 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Tips for Getting Started with Large Transfers

Xe Consumer

November 7, 2024 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Best SIPP For Non-UK Residents

Xe Consumer

November 4, 2024 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What Is a Wire Transfer and How Does It Work?

Xe Consumer

October 28, 2024 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Safest Ways to Transfer Money

Xe Consumer

October 25, 2024 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

International Money Transfers: The Best Ways to Send Money

Xe Consumer

October 21, 2024 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Xe wins multiple accolades from Forbes Advisor

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2024 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Transfer Money from One Bank to Another

Xe Consumer

October 17, 2024 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Xe Named Top International Money Transfer Provider in the 2024 Expat Choice Awards!

Xe Consumer

October 8, 2024 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Top Spots for Buying Property in France

Xe Consumer

July 17, 2024 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Rate Alerts: What Are They, and Why Should You Set One?

Xe Consumer

March 5, 2024 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What’s the Best Way to Exchange Your Currency for a Trip Abroad?

Xe Consumer

December 4, 2023 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Currency Exchange 101

Xe Consumer

September 25, 2023 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Portugal Property Investment: A Guide to Making the Right Choice

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Exploring the World of Citizenship by Investment

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Portugal: An Overview for Digital Nomads

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to avoid getting scammed when sending money overseas

Xe Consumer

August 1, 2023 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Paying for Medical School Abroad: A Comprehensive Guide

Xe Consumer

July 14, 2023 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

A Digital Nomad in Italy: Discover the Heart of Europe

Xe Consumer

March 23, 2023 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Guide to Greece Digital Nomad Visa and Cost of Living

Xe Consumer

March 21, 2023 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Cost of Living in Spain for Digital Nomads

Xe Consumer

March 1, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Living the Digital Nomad Life: Visas, Jobs, and Community

Xe Consumer

February 28, 2023 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Mobile Wallets in India - A Convenient Way to Transact Money

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Mobile Money in Africa: Unlocking the Potential of a $1 Trillion Market

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Mobile Wallets on the Rise: The Future of Payment and Breakdown of Growth per Region

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

When is it a good time to convert USD to Euro?

Xe Consumer

January 20, 2023 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is an IBAN number?

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is crypto currency and how does it work?

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to convert bitcoin into real money

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to wire money with Walmart Money Center

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to save money on your next European trip

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is the best way to send money to Thailand?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to close Bank of America account?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is mobile wallet and why should I use It?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

A guide to sending money to Pakistan (PKR)

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The impact of Queen Elizabeth's death on the US Dollar

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is the Best Way to Send Money to India?

Xe Consumer

December 16, 2022 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

5 Tips for Currency Exchange

Xe Consumer

February 7, 2022 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Identifying Types of Fraud/Scams

Xe Consumer

January 25, 2022 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Why Do Currencies Fluctuate

Xe Consumer

January 20, 2022 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Need to Send Money? How to Choose a Provider

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2022 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to make an international money transfer with a direct debit

Xe Consumer

July 16, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to send money overseas from your credit/debit card

Xe Consumer

July 15, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to send money overseas from your bank account

Xe Consumer

July 14, 2021 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Money transfer types: everything to know about cash pickup

Xe Consumer

July 12, 2021 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Our guide to choosing the right money transfer provider

Xe Consumer

June 3, 2021 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better

Xe Consumer

April 30, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to send money to the United States online

Xe Consumer

March 30, 2021 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

An American expat’s guide to taxes: 2021 edition

Xe Consumer

March 19, 2021 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Why do we ask for your SSN and other personal details?

Xe Consumer

March 3, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Sending money overseas? We’ve improved our money transfers to these countries

Xe Consumer

February 12, 2021 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Who sets the rates? Common questions about currency exchange rates

Xe Consumer

February 3, 2021 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Everything to know about taxes when you send money to the Philippines from the United States

Xe Consumer

February 2, 2021 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Sending a large money transfer to Thailand? What to know about taxes

Xe Consumer

February 1, 2021 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Money transfer checklist: things to do before making a currency exchange

Xe Consumer

January 28, 2021 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Why should you exchange money online (rather than in person)?

Xe Consumer

January 27, 2021 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

When is the best time to send money abroad?

Xe Consumer

January 26, 2021 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to send money to Thailand from overseas

Xe Consumer

January 25, 2021 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to send money to the Philippines from abroad

Xe Consumer

January 4, 2021 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to pay international school costs

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Why might you use a market order?

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

When should you use a forward contract?

Xe Consumer

December 22, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

When should I make a money transfer?

Xe Consumer

December 22, 2020 - 10 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What’s money transfer really about?

Xe Consumer

December 21, 2020 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The top 5 reasons to set a Rate Alert today

Xe Consumer

December 21, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to get paid as a freelancer (easily and on time)

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Repatriation 2021: your guide to moving back home during a pandemic

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

‘Twas a Week Before Christmas

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What to know about receiving a money transfer

Xe Consumer

December 17, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What happens to my money during a transfer?

Xe Consumer

December 16, 2020 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is a Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number?

Xe Consumer

December 11, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to send money to PayPal for your payments

Xe Consumer

December 11, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How long does it take to send money overseas? (With the banks and with other providers)

Xe Consumer

December 9, 2020 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What’s the average cost of living in Dubai?

Xe Consumer

December 8, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Calling the USA from overseas? The US dialing code and how to make phone calls to the States

Xe Consumer

December 7, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is the cost of living in Australia? Our in-depth guide

Xe Consumer

December 4, 2020 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

A guide to paying taxes for Australian expats

Xe Consumer

December 3, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to start freelance writing in 2020: our top tips for success

Xe Consumer

December 2, 2020 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is the Mastercard exchange rate, and how will it impact my overseas card payments?

Xe Consumer

November 27, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Sorry, they don’t go away! How to repay your student loans when living abroad

Xe Consumer

November 26, 2020 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to pay someone with PayPal—and why it's not the best idea for international money transfers

Xe Consumer

November 18, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What are BIC/ SWIFT codes, how do you find them, and how do they work?

Xe Consumer

November 16, 2020 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to open a bank account in the UAE

Xe Consumer

November 16, 2020 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What’s the difference between a neobank and a challenger bank?

Xe Consumer

November 12, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to open a bank account in Hong Kong

Xe Consumer

November 4, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The ultimate moving abroad checklist (handy for expats!)

Xe Consumer

November 3, 2020 - 14 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What do I need to open a bank account?

Xe Consumer

November 2, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Moving to the United Kingdom: our guide for expats

Xe Consumer

October 30, 2020 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is remittance?

Xe Consumer

October 29, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to transfer money between banks: popular transfer methods, explained

Xe Consumer

October 28, 2020 - 10 min read

Showing 100 of 233