The Best Places to Live in America: 2025



Key Takeaways

Affordable doesn’t mean boring – Many of America’s top cities for 2025 offer a mix of low cost of living and vibrant lifestyle.

Texas dominates – Several Texan cities top the charts thanks to no state income tax, warm climate, and job opportunities.

Great for expats – With strong infrastructure, diverse communities, and work and study opportunities, the U.S. continues to draw people from around the world.



Why the U.S. continues to attract expats

Whether you’re relocating for work, education, retirement, or simply a new adventure, the United States remains one of the most popular destinations for expats. It offers a wide variety of cities to match different lifestyles—bustling urban centers, college towns, coastal escapes, and peaceful suburbs.

The combination of economic opportunity, strong infrastructure, world-class healthcare (albeit private), and cultural diversity gives newcomers plenty of reasons to consider a move. But with such a vast country, knowing where to move is just as important as deciding to move.

In this guide, we explore the top places to live in America in 2025—based on factors like cost of living, access to healthcare, job opportunities, safety, and overall quality of life.







Quick comparison table: Top U.S. cities to consider

City State Best for Cost of living Notable features Brownsville Texas Affordability & weather Very Low Coastal, diverse, budget-friendly College Station Texas Retirement & safety Low University town, healthcare access San Antonio Texas Retirees & families Below average Cultural heritage, warm climate Charlotte North Carolina Careers & city life Average Banking hub, fast-growing metro Hickory North Carolina Families & nature Low Mountain access, small-town charm Honolulu Hawaii Lifestyle & scenery High Beaches, multicultural, vibrant life



Top places to live in America

🌆 1. Brownsville, Texas

Why it’s great: Named the most affordable U.S. city in 2025, Brownsville offers low housing costs, no state income tax, and proximity to both nature and the Mexican border.

What to expect:

Year-round sunshine 🌞

Bilingual, multicultural community

Close to South Padre Island and the Gulf of Mexico

Who it’s for: Budget-conscious expats, families, and retirees.



🎓 2. College Station, Texas

Why it’s great: A safe and affordable university town anchored by Texas A&M, College Station is ideal for expats working in education or seeking a relaxed, community-driven lifestyle.

Highlights:

Excellent healthcare

Friendly and walkable neighborhoods

Cost of living ~14% below U.S. average

Who it’s for: Retirees, remote workers, and education-focused professionals.



🌇 3. San Antonio, Texas

Why it’s great: A culturally rich city known for its historic sites, vibrant food scene, and low cost of living.

Why it stands out:

Median home price: ~$252,000

No state income tax

Family-friendly communities

Who it’s for: Families, retirees, healthcare workers.



💼 4. Charlotte, North Carolina

Why it’s great: A dynamic city that’s home to major banks and startups alike, Charlotte is booming with opportunity.

Features:

Fast-growing metro with 1.4M+ people

Excellent public parks and green space

Great food and craft beer scene

Who it’s for: Young professionals, finance and tech workers.



🏞️ 5. Hickory, North Carolina

Why it’s great: A hidden gem located near the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory offers beautiful views, family-friendly living, and affordability.

Why it’s ideal:

Recognized by Reader’s Digest and Travel + Leisure

Great schools and healthcare

Small-town atmosphere with outdoor perks

Who it’s for: Families, retirees, and remote workers seeking space and nature.



🌴 6. Honolulu, Hawaii

Why it’s great: Ranked the top U.S. city in a global quality of life report, Honolulu offers unmatched beauty, culture, and climate.

Why people love it:

Consistently ranked for high life satisfaction

Multicultural community

Limitless outdoor activities

Heads up: It’s expensive—but for many, it’s worth it.

Who it’s for: Beach lovers, adventurers, and those who value lifestyle over budget.







Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. What is the cost of living like in these cities?

Brownsville and Hickory are among the most affordable. Honolulu is the priciest, while others like Charlotte offer good value for professionals.

2. Is it easy to open a bank account in the U.S. as an expat?

Yes, though you'll usually need proof of U.S. address, a government-issued ID, and a Social Security Number or ITIN.

3. How does healthcare work for expats?

The U.S. has a private healthcare system. Many expats get coverage through their employer, or purchase private insurance plans. Cities like College Station and San Antonio are known for accessible healthcare facilities.

4. What about buying a home?

Buying is possible even without U.S. citizenship. If you’re planning to invest, check out our Mortgage Calculator for the U.S. to estimate your costs.



