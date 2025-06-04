zar
ZAR - South African Rand

The South African Rand is the currency of South Africa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular South African Rand exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for South Africa Rand is ZAR, and the currency symbol is R. Below, you'll find South African Rand rates and a currency converter.

As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.

South African Rand Stats

NameSouth African Rand
SymbolR
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top ZAR conversionZAR to USD
Top ZAR chartZAR to USD chart

South African Rand Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
Bank notesFreq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
Central bankSouth African Reserve Bank
Users
South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16065
GBP / EUR1.14777
USD / JPY152.877
GBP / USD1.33215
USD / CHF0.796084
USD / CAD1.40110
EUR / JPY177.436
AUD / USD0.650041

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%