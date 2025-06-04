Currency converter & money transfer app

Currency converter & money transfer app

The Xe app has everything you need for global money transfers and currency conversion. Convert currencies, check live rates, and transfer money securely with complete fee transparency. Download today!

Xe app features

Send money

Easily transfer money to over 200 countries across 130+ currencies with just a few taps. Our intuitive interface ensures a seamless experience, making it quick and simple to send funds to your destination.

Track your transfer

Stay updated on the status of your transfers in real-time. With our tracking feature, you can monitor your transactions every step of the way, ensuring peace of mind and transparency.

Set rate alerts

Never miss an opportunity to save. Set up rate alerts and get notified when your desired exchange rate is reached, helping you make the most out of every transfer.

View exchange rates

Get access to live exchange rates anytime, anywhere. Our app provides you with the latest rates, so you can make informed decisions and stay ahead in the currency market. Monitor up to 10 currencies at a time.

Get notified

Stay informed with real-time push notifications. Get instant updates on your money transfers, exchange rate alerts, and important account activity, ensuring you're always in control, wherever you are.

Securely login

Secure your account effortlessly with Face ID or Touch ID. These biometric login methods offer a fast, secure way to access your account, ensuring only you can unlock your information with a single glance or touch.

Send on the go with Xe

Send money on the go

Sending money globally is simple with the Xe app. Enjoy fast, secure transfers from your smartphone, anytime, anywhere. Whether for personal or business needs, Xe puts the power of international money transfers right in your pocket.

Easier mobile transfers with Xe

Convenient mobile money transfers

Skip the limitations of traditional mobile banking with faster, more flexible bank-to-bank transfers. Get better rates, avoid hefty fees, and send money to 190+ countries—all from the comfort of your mobile device.

Transferring money globally is easy

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.

Ways to send money with Xe

Ways to send money

Choose the right payment option for your every need.

Direct debit
Takes funds from your bank. Typically arrives within 3 business days.

Wire transfer
Transfer from your bank to ours. Typically arrives within 24 hours.

Debit/Credit card
Fastest method but includes small fees. Money arrives almost instantly.

Register and send money
Ways to receive money with Xe

Ways to receive money

We offer convenient options for receiving money worldwide.

Bank deposit
Send directly to hundreds of major banks globally.

Cash pickup
Pick up cash at 500,000+ locations in over 150 countries.

Mobile wallet
Send funds straight to your loved one's mobile phone in 35+ countries.

Register and send money

Xe is trusted by millions around the globe

App Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Where can I get the Xe App?
What are the App sending limits?
What information do I need to transfer money with Xe?
What kind of security does Xe provide for my funds?
Can I get support through the Xe app?
How long do money transfers take with Xe?
Can I track my transfer?