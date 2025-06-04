International money transfers and global currency conversions
At Xe, we make sending money fast, secure, and convenient. With just a few clicks, you can send money to over 190 countries worldwide. Join thousands who trust us daily for their money transfer needs.
Live exchange rates
Compare 100+ currencies in real time & find the right moment to transfer funds
How to send money online with Xe
- 1
Sign up for free
It only takes a few minutes—all you need is an email address, and you're ready to get started!
- 2
Get a quote
Choose your destination country, send & recipient currency, and send amount to generate a quote.
- 3
Add your recipient
Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).
- 4
Verify your identity
For some transfers, we may need identifying documents to confirm it's really you and keep your money safe.
- 5
Confirm the quote
Confirm and fund your transfer with a bank account, credit card, or a debit card and you're done!
- 6
Track your transfer
See where your money is and when it arrives to your recipient. Get live chat, phone and email support.
FX insights, advanced indicators, live news feeds & customizable dashboards
International transfers
Rate alerts
Historical currency rates
IBAN calculator
Currency email updates
Xe currency data API
GET https://xecdapi.xe.com/v1/convert_from
{
"from": USD,
"to": {
"CAD": 1.260046,
"CHF": 0.933058,
"EUR": 0.806942,
"GBP": 0.719154,
[170 world currencies]
}
}
Xe for business
Experience our upgraded business platform that makes it simple to hold, manage, and send money across borders, all from one account.
Global payments
Send fast, reliable business payments worldwide. Make one-off or bulk payments to over 190 countries in 145+ currencies.
Multi-currency accounts
Hold and manage multi-currency accounts with no setup or monthly fees. Convert when rates suit you and send payments instantly.
FX risk management
Lock in exchange rates or set limits so your business stays stable even when markets shift.
Integrations and automation
Connect Xe to your ERP or accounting system, or integrate directly with our API to automate payments, reporting, and updates.