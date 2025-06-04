The faster way to send and receive money
When time is of the essence, you need your money to move fast. With near-instant transfer options, you can trust that your funds will arrive right when you need them to. No delays. No worries.
90% of transfers arrive in just minutes
Once you set up your transfer, you’ll get a precise estimate of how long it will take, based on the currency, destination, and your payment method. 90% of transfers arrive in minutes, so you can expect your money to reach its destination faster than you think.
Near-instant transfers via debit & credit cards
The fastest way to send money abroad is with a debit or credit card. Both options deliver funds quickly, but debit cards often come with lower fees. Once your payment is processed, your transfer is on its way—getting your money where it needs to go in no time.
Speed starts with your payment
Debit card
The fastest way to send money is with a debit card. With little to no fees, it’s a cost-effective choice offering speed and convenience.
Money typically arrives within 24 hours.
Credit card
Credit card payments are one of the fastest ways to send money. While a small fee applies, your transfer will be on its way in no time.
Money typically arrives within 24 hours.
Wire transfer
Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.
Money typically arrives within 24 hours.
Direct debit
Direct Debit payments take funds directly from your bank account, providing a simple and convenient way to manage regular payments.
Money typically arrive within 3 business days.
Transferring money with Xe is quick and easy
Create account
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Instant quote
Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Send money
Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.
Track your transfer
Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to get updates on your transfer.
Speed that doesn't sacrifice security
We prioritize both speed and security in every transfer. While ensuring your money moves quickly, we also take every measure to protect it. With advanced encryption and strict regulatory compliance, your funds and personal information remain secure at every step.
Track your transfer and get real-time updates
Stay informed throughout your transfer journey. Get real-time updates as your funds progress, and easily track their status from start to finish. Enjoy peace of mind knowing exactly where your money is at every step.
Why is my transfer taking longer than expected?
We need more info
We screen all transfers for security. If we need more info, we’ll email you, and your transfer status will update to 'Action required'.
Bank needs more info
A recipient’s bank may need to review the transfer. If they request info, we’ll email you and pass it to the bank once you provide it.
Bank is processing
If the recipient's bank is processing the transfer, it may take up to 4 days. Note, the sender’s name won’t appear, but Xe or our partner will.
Slower way to pay
Bank transfer and direct debit take up to 3 days to clear. For faster transfers, pay by debit or credit card for quicker processing.
Weekends or holidays
Transfers may be delayed by weekends, holidays, or local business hours. Consider these factors when sending money to avoid delays.
Bank rejection
Transfers may be delayed if the bank rejects it due to incorrect details or issues with the account. We'll notify you if this happens.
Send with confidence
As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With great rates and low fees, we make it easy to send money abroad.
Transfer times FAQ
The time it takes for a transfer to complete depends on several factors, such as the currency, destination country, and the payment method used. Generally, most transfers are completed within 1 to 3 business days.
The fastest way to send money abroad is by using a debit or credit card. These methods start the transfer immediately after payment is processed, and the money typically arrives within 24 hours. While debit cards have lower fees than credit cards, both options come with a small fee.
Several factors can cause delays, including weekends or public holidays, incorrect or incomplete recipient information, or additional verification requirements. Payment method choices can also lead to delays, as bank transfers and direct debit (ACH) payments typically take longer to process compared to card payments.
Yes, you can track your transfer every step of the way through the Xe app. You can also enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer’s progress, so you always know where your money is and when it will arrive.