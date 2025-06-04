Currency converter & money transfer app

Xe app features
Send money
Easily transfer money to over 190 countries across 130+ currencies with just a few taps. Our simple interface ensures a seamless experience, making it easy to send funds globally.
Track your transfer
Stay updated on the status of your transfers in real-time. You can easily monitor your transactions at every step, ensuring peace of mind and the full transparency you need.
Set rate alerts
Never miss an opportunity to save. Set up rate alerts and get notified when your desired exchange rate is reached, helping you make the most out of every transfer.
View exchange rates
Get access to live exchange rates anytime, anywhere. Our app provides you with the latest rates, so you can make informed decisions and stay ahead in the currency market.
Get notified
Stay informed with real-time push notifications. Get instant updates on your money transfers, exchange rate alerts, and important account activity, ensuring you're always in control.
Securely login
Secure your account effortlessly with Face ID or Touch ID. These biometric login methods offer a fast, secure way to access your account, ensuring only you can unlock your information.
Transferring money globally is easy
Create account
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Instant quote
Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Send money
Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.
Track your transfer
Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.
Ways to send money
Choose the right payment option for your every need.
Direct debit
Takes funds from your bank. Typically arrives within 3 business days.
Wire transfer
Transfer from your bank to ours. Typically arrives within 24 hours.
Debit/Credit card
Fastest method but includes small fees. Money arrives almost instantly.
Ways to receive money
We offer convenient options for receiving money worldwide.
Bank deposit
Send directly to hundreds of major banks globally.
Cash pickup
Pick up cash at 500,000+ locations in over 150 countries.
Mobile wallet
Send funds straight to your loved one's mobile phone in 35+ countries.
Xe is trusted by millions around the globe
App Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
The Xe app is available for download on both the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android devices. With the Xe app, you get an all-in-one platform to effortlessly manage your global currency needs and international money transfers. Whether you're tracking multiple currencies, setting up rate alerts, or sending funds to over 200 countries in nearly 130+ currencies, the app is designed to give you full control at your fingertips. Additionally, you can access real-time exchange rates, view historical data, and manage your transactions securely and efficiently, wherever you are.
The sending limits for the Xe app are the same as those for the website. This means you can conveniently use the app to transfer both large and small sums.
To send money, you’ll need to provide details such as your recipient's full name, bank account information (including IBAN or SWIFT/BIC codes), and your payment method. In some cases, additional identification may be required.
Xe employs several security measures to protect your funds, including encryption technology, two-factor authentication (2FA), and secure login features like biometric authentication. Your personal and payment information is safeguarded at every step.
Yes, you can access customer support directly through the Xe app. You can find answers to common questions and contact support for more personalized assistance if needed.
The time it takes for a transfer to complete depends on several factors, such as the currency, destination country, and the payment method used. Generally, most transfers are completed within 1 to 3 business days.
Yes, you can track your transfer every step of the way through the Xe app. You can also enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer’s progress, so you always know where your money is and when it will arrive.