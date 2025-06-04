Security you can count on

We know how crucial secure services are when it comes to your money and information. That's why we use advanced technology and strict measures to ensure your transfers are always protected and secure.

Transfer with confidence
Security at Xe

We put your financial and data security first

Your security is at the heart of everything we do. With cutting-edge technology and strict security measures, we go above and beyond to protect your money and personal information. We ensure a safe, worry-free experience every time you use our services.

Xe and Euronet

Part of the world’s third-largest transfer network

As part of the Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) family, Xe is part of the world’s third-largest money transfer network. We are globally regulated and adhere to the strictest security protocols, ensuring that every transaction is secure and reliable. We're here to stay—dedicated to providing top-tier protection for your money, every time.

How we protecting what's yours

Secure infrastructure

We use reliable systems for secure, fast transfers. State-of-the-art tech and 24/7 monitoring ensure your transactions are safe, so you can feel confident every time you send money.

Authentication & access control

We use Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) with biometric verification for logins. Account activity is monitored in real-time to detect and block any unauthorized access instantly.

Data privacy

We value privacy as a fundamental right. Your data is never sold or misused. We comply with global regulations like GDPR and CCPA, ensuring it is securely handled and fully protected at all times.

Monitoring & threat detection

Our team monitors systems 24/7 using AI-based threat detection. We run regular vulnerability scans and annual third-party penetration tests to proactively detect and address security risks.

Safeguarding your money and data with 2FA

Your Xe account is protected like a high-security vault, with two-factor authentication (2FA) and biometric verification. These layers of protection make sure only you can access your account, keeping your money and personal information safe from any unauthorized access.

24/7 dedicated incident response protocol

In the unlikely event something goes wrong, our team responds instantly to secure your account and stop threats in their tracks. Worried about your account or transactions? Our dedicated support team is available 24/5 and ready to help whenever you need assistance.

Employee screening, training & awareness at Xe

We carefully screen every employee with third-party background checks before granting access to sensitive data. Our team also undergoes regular cybersecurity training, ensuring they’re always up-to-date on the latest best practices to keep your data safe and secure.

How to transfer money abroad with Xe

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.

Committed to security at Xe

Key policies we follow

We maintain a robust set of security policies and technical standards that align with industry best practices. These are reviewed annually to ensure we're always up-to-date. Some of the key policies include:

  • Information Security policy

  • Security Incident Response policy

  • Remote Access policy

  • Data Classification policy

  • Vulnerability Management policy

  • Data Encryption policy

  • Logical Access policy

Designed to protect your data

We integrate security measures using a layered approach which helps mitigate cyber threats and ensures resilience by avoiding single points of failure, so your data is always protected.

Data centers

Our data centres are protected by physical and logical security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and 24/7 monitoring by human and AI-based tools. We utilise multiple availability zones to provide redundancy and fault tolerance.

Network security

We employ advanced network security measures, including protection against DDoS attacks, malware, and unauthorized access. Our systems use encryption, real-time threat detection, and automated responses to ensure data integrity and mitigate risks.

We comply with many global banks and regulatory agencies

Australian Securities & Investments Commission
New Zealand Financial Markets Association
Fintrac Canafe
US Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
Financial Conduct Authority
European Securities and Markets Authority

Send with confidence

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With great rates and low fees, we make it easy to send money abroad.

