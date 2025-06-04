Money transfer fees explained

Low to no fees with every transfer

We offer low to no fees so you can keep more of what’s yours. Our fees are always transparent, so you’ll know the exact costs upfront—no surprises, just clarity and more value in every transfer.

No surprises with upfront rates and fees

Exchange rate shown upfront
The rate you see when you confirm your transfer is the rate that you get.

Potential fees displayed clearly
All fees are shown upfront before you confirm your transfer.

How we determine transfer fees

Transfer method

Debit/Credit cards offer fast delivery, but come with higher fees. If you're looking for a lower-cost option, direct debit or wire transfers may be the way to go, even though they take a little longer.

Transfer speed

Fast transfers, such as those with debit or credit cards, come with higher fees for speedier processing. Debit or wire transfers tend to have lower fees, but take longer to complete.

Transfer amount

Larger transfers often come with lower or no fees, making them more cost-effective. Smaller transfers typically have a fixed fee, so it’s important to factor in the transfer size when planning your costs.

Destination country

Fees vary depending on the destination country. Some countries may have higher fees due to local regulations, banking systems, or currency exchange factors, affecting the overall transfer cost.

Potential third-party fees

In some cases, recipient banks or intermediaries may charge additional fees. It’s important to check with the recipient to understand any fees their bank might impose on the transfer. The recipient may receive less due to fees charged by the recipient’s bank and foreign taxes. Unfortunately, Xe has no control over recipient institution fees.

Watch for hidden fees

Some providers claim "no fees," but they often include them within their exchange rates, giving you a worse conversion. Always compare both fees and exchange rates to ensure you're getting the best deal. Xe is transparent, showing both the rate and any fees upfront, so you know exactly what you're paying.

Ways to reduce transfer costs

Select cheaper method

To reduce fees, carefully consider which payment method best suits your needs. Balancing speed and cost helps minimize expenses without delaying your transfer.

Choose best service

Familiarize yourself with your bank’s fees and compare providers to save on transfers. Understanding when and why fees apply helps you make smarter, more cost-effective decisions.

Time your transfer

Timing your transfer when rates are favorable can significantly reduce costs. Exchange rates can fluctuate, so it’s smart to monitor trends and send money when rates are best.

Send with confidence

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With great rates and low fees, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Money transfer fees FAQ

