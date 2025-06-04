XPF - CFP Franc
The CFP Franc is the currency of Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF, and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find CFP Franc rates and a currency converter.
CFP Franc Stats
|Name
|CFP Franc
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XPF conversion
|XPF to USD
|Top XPF chart
|XPF to USD chart
CFP Franc Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Franc1, Franc2, Franc5, Franc10, Franc20, Franc50, Franc100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Franc500, Franc1000, Franc5000, Franc10000
|Central bank
|Institut d’émission d’Outre-Mer
|Users
Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP), French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna Islands
